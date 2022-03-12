Can you believe it? Grown men reduced to tossing wimpy bean bags — or corn-filled bags — into a hole in a board in the cornhole game, and calling it fun.
Whatever happened to those guys lofting heavy steel horseshoes in the direction of a steel stake and getting that satisfying metal-to-metal clank when the horseshoe hit the stake? Or maybe it missed and went bounding away from the pit to break someone’s ankle, or worse. Also potentially dangerous was the lawn Jarts game, where the metal-pointed Jart sometimes landed on the target, or sometimes, unfortunately, on someone’s head. That game was eventually banned in the 1980s, for safety’s sake.
So, here we are, safe and sound, and for the sake of the family, it’s a good thing. Even better is what some of the local Ruritan clubs plan to do with the alternative to horseshoes and Jarts — the popular cornhole game.
If you were paying attention a couple months ago, like on Nov. 13, you might remember that Ruritan Zone 3 Governor Trevella Foster helped the Frederick News-Post highlight disabled Marine Sergeant (Ret.) Adam Kisielewski of Libertytown. You might also remember his involvement with the Homes For Our Troops project that builds and donates handicapped-accessible homes for severely injured post 9/11 veterans. Some of the money raised in the upcoming Ruritan Family Fun Festivals — including from cornhole tournament registrations — will be designated for the Homes For Our Troops project.
The first of six festivals, at the Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, at 8101 Crum Road in Walkersville, is Sunday, March 27, starting at 1 p.m. Admission is $5. Registration for a team of two cornhole players is $40, with 60 percent of that going to Homes For Our Troops. Call 301-898-3719 to register. An additional 50 percent of raffle proceeds will also go to Homes For Our Troops.
What’s interesting about these festivals, according to Foster, is that this is the first time the Frederick County clubs have coordinated their activities, and it’s also the first major event since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mount Pleasant club will also host a festival on April 24; Johnsville Ruritan on May 14 and 15; Jefferson Ruritan on May 22; and, tentatively, Mount Pleasant again on June 26.
“Even the smallest club has put together a flyer,” for the festival, Foster said, adding that they’re all enthusiastic about the event and taking pride in their efforts to organize the best event possible. In addition to games with strange-sounding names, such as battle chip, washer toss and yard golf, food is expected to be a big part of the festivals. As a professional eater, I can vouch for the great barbecued chicken served at the Lewistown club, but unfortunately, it is not hosting one of the festivals.
One of my other connections to the Ruritan clubs is having made several visits to the Wolfsville Ruritan park and picnic grounds on Brandenburg Hollow Road. It’s not that far from downtown Wolfsville and Harne’s Store — and it’s one of the quietest, most peaceful streamside spots in the county.
You have to be impressed with the community work these club members do. It ranges from providing college or trade school scholarships for high school seniors, to helping fire victims, and it includes support of local established charity groups. These Ruritan festivals do sound like fun, and it’s fun that will benefit a lot of worthwhile community causes.
Pardon the abrupt switch here to the invasion of Ukraine, but it didn’t make much sense to stop short of all-out sanctions against Russia, including a ban on importing its oil. It finally happened on Tuesday, and now we’re faced with the fallout of the highest-ever gas prices.
But it’s one more economic weapon in the fight to help stop Russia’s 21st-century Hitler from taking over an independent, democratically ruled country, bombarding cities, creating an unprecedented refugee crisis, and killing thousands of innocent people. The ban is also one sacrifice we all can make to help blunt this unprovoked, barbaric invasion.
It might even pressure carmakers to give us better gas mileage in all our vehicles, make electric and hybrid vehicles more affordable, and force us to get serious about mass transit. For my part, I’ll try to keep in mind the helpful tip to drive like you have an egg under the gas pedal.
Egg-footed driver Bill Pritchard writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.