It was late on a Friday night in September 1990. The movie had just ended in our basement, and Dad was rewinding it on the VCR when the phone rang.
It was my Grandma. She was screaming and crying. I could hear her even though I wasn’t holding the receiver.
My Pop had just collapsed with a heart attack. Dad hung up the phone. We rushed out the door as a family within a few minutes.
But Pop died.
We can all remember big moments in our lives that were initiated over the phone.
That one was probably my first.
Earlier this month, we handed down my old iPhone to our son.
He’s 9.
It’s largely for emergencies. And trading goofy gifs with me.
He knows the phone belongs to Mom and Dad. He knows it mostly stays at home for now. He knows we can take it from him whenever we want. He knows he can’t download apps without our digital consent.
But during this strange time of coronavirus shut-in, it’s also been great for Facetiming with his cousins.
So far, they’re the only ones who call him. I know that will change quickly. I know he’ll soon start collecting friends’ numbers and communicating with them. I know this signals a big moment in his brief lifetime, even if he has no idea yet.
Phones are so important today. They’re ubiquitous. They connect us and serve us in a myriad of ways. Ways in which I could never fathom when I was a kid who was so phone-obsessed that my father once grounded me from it for a week after I got a middle-school bus referral for spitting spitballs.
And all I used to do was talk on it. Imagine that.
The phone rang in my bedroom in 1991. It was one of those football phones you could get from Sports Illustrated as a gift for subscribing. My seventh-grade girlfriend was on the other end. I was really into her. She dumped me.
It might’ve made me feel better to share my anguish instantaneously with the world on my phone, but I couldn’t.
It rang again in 1993, the day before the first day of school. It was my buddy, who hours earlier I’d seen climb onto the back of his uncle’s four-wheeler as I was leaving his house to end another one of our weekend sleepovers. Right after I had left, he got into a freak accident on that four-wheeler. Instead of going online with his phone, he could only use it to call me with breaking news.
“I broke both of my arms,” he said.
A year later, I got offered my first official job as a busboy at a local Italian restaurant. It sounded awful. I almost took it right there, but I decided to sleep on it. I really wanted to work at the grocery store instead.
When I got home that day, my mother told me the Super Fresh manager had called.
He wanted to interview me.
In 1999, there was a girl who worked with me. At that grocery store. I had my eye on her. No, make that both eyes. Eventually, I asked her out. Our first date was one for the history books. I really liked her. I had a feeling she really liked me.
She’d given me her beeper number. A couple of days later, I paged her. After a few minutes, my phone rang.
“Hey!” I said in a tone that conveyed my excitement to talk to the girl who’d been occupying my mind for 48 hours.
“Who’s this?” she said.
A year later, I was about to graduate from college. I was excited to start my career, but I had no idea where that would be. I worried about having to move far away from the Who’s this? girl.
I had just left another job interview, less than an hour from home. It had gone very well. I pulled out the cell phone from my glove box, where I kept it for emergencies. This qualified. As I drove down Patrick Street after my first visit to The Frederick News-Post, I called the Who’s this? girl to tell her all about it.
“I think it’s a really good fit,” I said.
In March 2002, I was in Atlanta. The News-Post had ponied up so I could follow the Maryland basketball team’s run to the Final Four. That month had provided my first taste of what it must be like to be a real sports reporter. I was traveling all over, covering big games.
I was also missing the Who’s this? girl. So I called her.
A lot.
When I got home, my phone bill arrived. And I learned about roaming charges.
After I had graduated from college, even though I was scraping by, I’d made a vow to never again ask my parents for money. I had to break that vow. I called my father. He understood. He paid my $300 cellular bill.
By 2009, the Who’s this? girl had been my wife for six years. Though married, we spent most of our time apart due to opposing work schedules. Daily calls were a key part of our relationship.
She was in Ocean City for a friend's bachelorette party when she called me one August afternoon.
“Guess what!” she said. “I’M PREGNANT!”
”Who’s this?” I said.
Just kidding.
Early in her pregnancy, we received some scary news from doctors. To gain more information, we decided she would undergo a special test. It was an anxious time.
One day that fall, my cell phone rang as I pulled into the News-Post parking lot. It was my wife. She was elated. The doctor said everything had come back normal.
And, she said, “It’s a boy!”
That boy — who I found out about over the phone — now has a phone of his own.
Phone calls can change your life. We all have examples.
That’s why it’s strange to say, for my son’s life, calls are the least of my worries.
I’m more concerned about everything else phones can do.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column appears once a month. Follow him on Twitter: @JoshuaR_Smith
