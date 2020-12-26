Setting: Santa Claus’ office, the morning of Dec. 26.
There’s a knock on the door, disturbing Santa, whose soot-filled boots are up on his desk as he scrolls Instagram with his iPhone to see happy photos from the day before and unfollow anyone who has posted more than two pictures of their kids opening presents on Christmas morning — because not even Santa cares THAT much about your kids.
Santa (putting his phone down for a second): What is it?
Tinsel, Santa’s assistant, cracks open the door and pokes his head in.
Tinsel: Your 10 a.m. appointment is here. It’s Elfie.
Santa: Who?
Tinsel: Elfie. He’s one of your top-rated, most reliable scout elves.
Santa (still uncertain but acting like he remembers): Oh. Ho-ho-how could I forget? ... Send him in.
Elfie the Elf on the Shelf, all eight inches of him, skitters into the room in his tuxedo and candy-cane themed face covering (because, believe it or not, weird people buy wardrobes and even make COVID masks for their scout elves).
Elfie: Hello, sir. Are you ready for my annual review?
Santa (glancing at the report Tinsel hands to him): Yes, yes. Smith Family No. 1,014,813. Outstanding people, aside from the father, Joshua. He’s a ho-ho-humbug. ... Anyway, how were things this year, Elvin?
Elfie floats up and takes a seat in the human-sized chair, craning his neck to see Santa, who is looking at one of the three 35-inch computer monitors on his enormous desk.
Elfie: The name is Elfie, sir. And as for the Smiths, well, I have to say, I’m quite concerned.
Santa (while trashing hundreds of month-old emails for Black Friday sales on air fryers and NFL merchandise along with expired digital CVS coupons): Concerned? Everything was tip-top when I flew by two nights ago. Gluten-free cookies, though. WTF.
Elfie: Their behavior was fine, sir. It’s just that I fear the three of them are growing apart, and I believe it’s my duty to say something so maybe you can help.
Santa (glancing down at his glowing iPhone before swiping to open an alert about President Trump’s latest baseless claims): Oh? Tell me more.
Elfie: Sir, it’s their screens. They’re too busy looking at them to pay attention to one another. I feel as though they’re so connected ... they’re disconnected.
Santa (still looking down, actually responding more to the Trump news): Hmm. This is most disconcerting. What kind of a world do we live in?
Elfie: Yes. It’s bad, sir. For example, it’d be easier for me to count the number of minutes per day young L.J. isn’t having screen time than the number of minutes he is. It starts every morning at 6 o’clock with that Nintendo Switch you gave him last year.
Santa (returning his attention to email, clicking on a message from a mother named Karen with the subject line “Christmas complaint!!!!!!!!”): Pshaw. That’s just the boy’s ho-ho-hobby.
Elfie: Perhaps, Your Royal Jolliness. But, if you’ll indulge me ...
The scout elf pulls out a mini notebook, opens it and begins reciting a chronology.
Elfie: After breakfast, L.J. goes to school on his laptop — where his teachers, classmates and assignments appear — for about four hours each day. Even when he breaks for lunch or recess, he opens a new browser tab and watches videos. Also ...
Elfie continues reading from his notes for five minutes. Santa continues reading the extensive email from Karen, who is angry that Santa did not also leave batteries for her kids’ toys. She demands to hear from his manager.
Santa (clicking delete on the message from Karen): Ho-ho-hold on! That is an overabundance of time in front of screens. Don’t his parents police that?
Elfie: Perhaps they would — if their noses weren’t buried in screens, too!
Santa (switching to a different monitor to buy an air fryer online for Mrs. Claus with a Boscov’s gift card he just found in his desk from two Christmases ago): Whatever do you mean?
Elfie: Remember that 1980s anti-drug PSA in which the boy’s stash is discovered by his father, and he tells his dad, “I learned it by watching you”? Definitely the case here, except we’re not talking about narcotics.
Santa (now perusing Tweetdeck and clicking on a tweet from Hulu about the upcoming season of “The Handmaid’s Tale”): Elfred, are you saying screens are like drugs?
Elfie (still struggling to see Santa from his low vantage point): It’s not too far off, sir. For example, when L.J.’s mother, Miss Jessica, isn’t working on her laptop during the day, she’s on the family-room couch with earbuds in, watching Netflix on her iPhone or researching Sandals resorts for their post-corona vacation. Meantime, Mr. Joshua moves between monitoring sporting events on the family-room TV and working on the computer in his home office while texting nonstop on his phone. On weekends, there are times all three of them are on different devices in the same room while the TV is also on. They’re addicts, sir.
Santa (calling up Sandals.com and clicking “View Brochures”): Now, now. Let’s not paint them with that brush. This is just a result of adjusting to the COVID era. ... I’m sure it will go back to normal in 2021. It’s been the same up here. Consider how our meetings this season have been 100 percent virtual. I do feel somewhat out of touch with you all, Elmer.
Elfie: On the contrary, sir, I’m more productive when I don’t have to attend so many pointless meetings.
Santa (rising from his seat while responding to a text from Mrs. Claus about picking up a frozen pizza on his way home for lunch): Well, whatever. ... Another thorough report, Elvis. Have a nice offseason. I’ll walk you out.
Elfie: It’s my job to serve you. Feels so good to be heard, sir. I had to bring these concerns to your attention.
But Santa, who had not actually been paying much attention, continues staring at his iPhone as he moves toward the door and Elfie hops down from the big chair. Santa rounds the corner of his desk, takes another step and hears what sounds like an egg cracking on the floor. He looks down past his phone at his right boot. Already soiled with 2-day-old soot, it’s now also smeared with scout-elf blood and guts.
Santa (exasperated): Ho-ho-holy reindeer droppings, not again. ... Tinsel, get in here! And bring the clean-up kit!
Tinsel (out of breath from running down the hall): Ugh. ... Sir, you have to stop doing this. With the virus outbreaks this season and these little distracted accidents, our scout elf numbers are bare bones. Shall I prepare to send out a job listing so we can start re-filling the staff?
Santa (staring down at his phone again as he leaves, his messy boot squeaking on the hardwood floor with each step): Ho-ho-ho, ha-ha-ha. In this economy? No way. We’ll just double the work of the remaining scout elves next year.
