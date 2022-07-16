Something startling caught my eye in the rearview mirror the other day when I glanced back at traffic.
It was my kid. Just sitting there. Doing nothing, really, except growing.
I almost did a double-take. Because he isn’t that chubby little babyface staring back at me anymore. Now, that face — he’ll proudly tell you after detecting the tiniest traces — has peach fuzz that he expects will be a bristly, caterpillar mustache by January. Like the one Rooster sports in “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Am I ready for this? Does it even matter if I am?
I try to temper his expectations for full-on facial hair at age 12. But the answers are no and no.
This stuff doesn’t lag so parents can brace themselves. It’s unstoppable and autonomous, and we have to adjust. At least that’s what the middle-school video suggested that my son’s health teacher emailed to parents for previewing earlier this year.
Suffice to say, it will be easier for me to adjust than it will be for him. Have you noticed the world we live in today? You couldn’t push me into a portal back to seventh grade for million bucks.
OK, maybe that’s not entirely true. I know a lot more now. Such as, where some of those punks in my class ended up 30 years later. And also that I could quit my job if awarded a million bucks to wisely invest.
Obviously, I’d buy a bunch of sweet baseball cards, the same as I would have in 1990.
Anyway, it’s eye-opening how, as my son gets closer to my size, the distance between us grows wider, faster. Due to his entrance into the perplexing land of tweendom. Due to his rapidly developing individuality and interests, which are nothing like mine — except I, too, hope to one day grow a caterpillar mustache that his mother will hate.
Since Day One, as I looked at that jaundiced newborn while I changed his first diaper, I’ve worried about how I’m fathering. One of the last thoughts that run through my head in bed are, Am I doing right by him? Can I get some help, please?
Twelve years in, our relationship hasn’t quite cemented the way I began envisioning when he was squirming in his mother’s belly. And now we enter that territory where I’m seen as someone to avoid, just by being who I am to him: Dad.
That’s hard to accept, no matter how long you know it’s coming.
When my son decides to come out of his room for a ninth bag of chips, I’ve just become that guy with the demands in the house.
Turn off the video games. Throw away those eight empty chip bags on your floor. Eat something other than chips. Brush your teeth. Don’t brush your teeth in the hallway because you’ll drip toothpaste on the carpet. Help me mow the lawn. Don’t mow the lawn like that — mow it like this. Chill out about your math teacher. Stop poking your head in the clothing rack at Marshall’s to look for a portal to another dimension because you’re stuck in this awful one with me.
By this point in fatherhood, you unconsciously end up turning off the warmer. That boy — who once toted a glow worm under his arm, to whom I’d read 12 books a day — has little recollection of the special time we shared early. I’ll show him funny videos from when he was 2, walking around with underwear on his head and imitating a Neverland Pirate. And he laughs.
But it doesn’t register that I tended to his every need for about 5 years, including filling the role of play partner.
To him, I now fulfill fewer and fewer needs.
That’s the nature of the job.
That means I have to just quietly be a role model. I might do less for him or with him, but I can be the one he looks to for reassurance. Even without a mustache, I can be his primary example of manhood.
Like, last month, I felt him glance at me during a heavy moment in “Top Gun: Maverick.” He might have been checking to see if it was OK for a man to shed a tear at this emotionally charged scene between two male characters. And I showed him that, damn right, it was.
Used to be, I was the one who decided when he needed me. It was nearly all the time, because he was little. And needy. Should I pick him up and dust him off after that hard spill on the playground or let him do it himself? Should I point out the mistake he made on Bag 2 of that Lego set or wait until he notices and figures out how to retrace his steps?
These days, he decides when he needs me, while I wait until. Carefully choosing when to interject.
And this phase makes me feel a little needy.
He does, at least, tell me about some of his dreams. Like, last week he said he had one about microwave ramen with sauce.
Part of me wants him to hurry up and need me again. For something other than orders or money. But that’s a long way off, and that’s just me being selfish.
The most selfless thing I can do for him now is let him be. Make sure he grows up right, with challenges and comfort and microwave ramen. Make sure, if possible, he doesn’t grow up too fast.
This place is making it difficult, though. Real life is becoming one helluva Lego set, and kids are asked to figure it out at an unprecedented pace.
Occasionally this summer, I’ve stopped myself from telling him to knock off the goofiness. Because he should be a goofball for as long as possible.
If anything, I should join in with him, like when he was 2 and I put underwear on my head, too. Where’s the portal to that place?
Those years were difficult but rewarding. It’s gotten harder to find things we can share, things he’s interested in sharing with me.
I’ll give him space and time. I’ll pick my spots, allowing him to do the same with me as he changes, as he learns about and accepts himself.
We’re getting deeper into that part of the journey where he gains separation, even if he’s just sitting in the backseat. That mustache is going to be in before we know it.
You know, I’ve always wanted a mustache, too.
Maybe we can grow them together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.