We recently returned from a Disney vacation for our son’s 10th birthday.
He’s almost 12, so thanks coronavirus.
Anyway, I know how fortunate we were to finally make the trip, no matter how you perceive my Disney Diary below.
I didn’t want to go this time. We went two years ago on my parents’ dime. I thought I’d served my sentence. But, in marriage, you pick your battles. Which is another way of saying you give in and go along with whatever your wife darn well desires.
I didn’t have a snowball’s chance in Neverland (or something like that) of winning the battle. It was for our son, L.J, after all. So away we flew.
For most of four days, we were guided around the parks by my wife, Jessica — whose themed fingernails tapped on the Disney app for nearly the duration as I trailed her and L.J., sometimes watching football on my phone to kill time between rides amid all of the fake magic and very real price gouging.
I also made some fun observations:
12/12
— While entering Animal Kingdom, the speakers were playing Jungle-y Christmas music, something I didn’t know even existed and probably cost several million dollars to produce. But Disney makes that amount of money every minute of every day because we’re idiots.
— Upon exiting the restroom at Animal Kingdom, L.J. said, “It sounded like a rainforest in there because everybody was peeing.”
— Disney makes its “cast members” wear some hideously tacky uniforms that look like they were designed and made by a sweatshop of grandmas instead of an entertainment company worth $75 trillion.
— It warms my heart to hear other families in matching Disney attire fighting about how to get somewhere in one of these damn parks.
— You’d think Disney could afford better speakers to broadcast the cast members’ orders to the herd of freaks crammed in line for the live “Lion King” show. I couldn’t understand a word they said because they sounded like the adults in Charlie Brown. Hey: Maybe Disney should look into snapping up the Charlie Brown rights for a few billion dollars to make this experience more authentic.
— The “Lion King” show was dubbed “The greatest celebration in the world” — rivaled only by the one that happened inside my brain about three days later when our plane finally lifted off the runway in Orlando.
— There are signs everywhere for social distancing (which is nearly impossible). But when you go to jam-packed indoor shows, the cast members scream, “Move over to your right! Every inch counts!”
— The “Lion King” show was dramatically improved for me by actively rooting for cast members to grab nonmask-compliant guests by the scruff and throw them in with the big cats that we saw earlier on our safari ride. U̶n̶f̶o̶r̶t̶u̶n̶a̶t̶e̶l̶y̶ Fortunately, that didn’t happen.
— Our Dole Whips were literally cool as we sat and ate them in the 85-degree heat — but not as figuratively cool as witnessing a family-wide meltdown at the next table over. “I’VE HAD IT,” the frosty mom screamed before storming off, her Minnie ears shaking and at least one of her teenage children bursting into tears.
— In the 3D show called “It’s Tough Being a Bug,” we learned that bugs outnumber humans 200 million to 1. And that also was the ratio of weird adults to children here in Disney.
12/13
— Could you imagine being one of the Disney workers who has to repeat the same thing over and over to stupid guests all 12 hours of their shifts? Like, Skyliner attendants probably say, “Watch your step” at least 267,778 times per day — yet you know the reminder is imperative because people fall on their faces regularly because they are looking at their phones instead of WATCHING THEIR STEP.
— Actively rooting for that lady’s phone to fly out of her hand on the Toy Story scrambler ride enhanced the experience five-fold. F̶o̶r̶t̶u̶n̶a̶t̶e̶l̶y̶ Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
— While we were in Galaxy’s Edge with about two million of our closest fellow Star Wars geeks, I found myself wishing I had enough of the Mandalorian’s whistling birds to thin out the crowd a bit. And if you don’t know what the whistling birds are by now, you need to get a life.
— We loved our blue and green Star Wars milk for $26. And it was made even more enjoyable when we noticed the photo that Jessica took of us drinking it clearly includes a Karen in the background, probably searching for a Stormtrooper to complain at about something.
— L.J. got to build a droid for $115 at Galaxy’s Edge. He made a black, white and gray BB-8 model. Eight is also my estimate for the number of days it takes for the damn thing to break.
— We had drinks at Oga’s Cantina. The place was really on point. We stood at a table with a British couple who were definitely not scummy or villainous. But subtitles — like the ones on screen when Greedo talked to Han Solo during “A New Hope” — would’ve helped because the loud music and their accents made it hard to understand them.
— The First Order cast members in the Star Wars Rise of the Resistance ride MUST be the envy of their countless co-workers — because it’s their job to be stern with all of the annoying patrons who deserve to be exported to a prison in a galaxy far, far away.
— Walking a combined 70,000 steps with a backpack was hard on my shoulders and neck even though I’m in shape. I can only imagine what it’s like for the 70 percent of men I noticed walking around with Santa-like bellies.
Related: Disney resorts should consider a service where some of their most attractive “characters” provide couples massages to the adults. I would’ve paid for that. Like, I bet Beast or Chewbacca could really work out the kinks. However, such a service might inevitably lead to lawsuits for one reason or another.
12/14
— I saw a dude come out of the It’s a Small World ride wearing a shirt that read “EAT SLEEP COON HUNT REPEAT.”
— At one point, I was comforted by the thought that, when the supply-chain backup causes a riot-inducing nationwide shortage of the junk food that we all need to survive in the U.S., Disney can provide at least a year’s worth of it.
— I had a Peter Gibbons moment in the interconnected shops of Magic Kingdom upon seeing a Disney soap dispenser being sold for $20. “I gotta get outta here. I think I’m gonna lose it,” I told Jessica. And if you don’t know that reference, we can’t be friends anymore.
— As I stood in line for a snack in Epcot Mexico while Jessica and L.J. took a load off, a teenage girl in front of me saw me watch her snap a sassy selfie. Then she whispered to her friend. I guess she thought I was a creep. Then, I went to eat at a table by myself while Jessica and L.J. used the restroom. And I thought: Yep, I totally seem like a creep right now.
12/15
— We got into just one heated argument about spending on Disney-themed junk, and that came on the final morning of our stay over a toy replica of the Disney Skyliner, which transports guests from resorts to parks. So I think we did good. In case you’re wondering — no surprise — Jessica won that battle, too, and it’s now proudly displayed in L.J.’s room.
Related: Only Disney can actually make toy replicas of modes of damn transportation to and from their theme parks and actually have people buy them.
Again: We’re idiots.
Until next time, Disney.
That’ll likely be when we’re treating our grandkids to the experience in about 30 years.
Maybe by then — when I’m closer to a you-can’t-take-it-with-you mindset — I’ll enjoy blowing our retirement here.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column, Real Dads Wear Yoga Pants, appears once a month.
