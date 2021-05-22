Back in the day, I’d be on second or third base, probably having reached that station by beating out a grounder and swiping a bag or two. I’d be looking in at John, his bat cooly waggling, his eyes fixed as he awaited the next pitch.
And I knew it would only be a matter of time before my paunchy, powerful pal would send me on my way home.
John and I were on the same baseball team for some seven or eight years. Became buds the first year we played together at age 10. On the Indians. Those hideous, itchy yellow jerseys.
Our friendship was built on baseball cards, Nintendo, laughter, sports.
And those ballgames.
We played dozens of them together over the years — seven-inning affairs that, for a couple of months each spring, felt like the reason we were alive.
A couple of weeks ago, I was sitting next to John’s hospital bed in Baltimore. I had brought some old cards of his favorite players. Darryl Strawberry. Will Clark. Kirby Puckett. Even in a weakened state, John’s memory was strong as he peered through tinted glasses at the relics I’d put before him. He remembered why we liked Julio Franco (his stance) and Shawon Dunston (his rifled throws from shortstop).
And as we chatted, John’s words coming slowly, he remembered the biggest games of our youth — and what he had done in them.
But as hard as I tried — while he rested there, hooked to machines that day — I couldn’t wish us back onto those ball fields, back into one of those games when we were boys.
Top of the first: My first memory of John came when we were 9. My Cardinals against his Mets. This chunky kid scorched a liner up the middle that nearly de-hatted our pitcher. Who is that?
The next spring, my dad/coach drafted that kid for our new team, the Indians. And we became a terrific tandem. We’d pound forearms after big hits like the Bash Brothers. I’d set the table for him, and he’d drive me in. We complemented — and complimented — each other. He referred to me as “the easiest RBI I could ever get.”
Bottom of the first: It was 2012. We hadn’t talked in about 15 years. I’d missed him. So I reached out to John on Facebook. “How often do you think about our baseball days? What do you remember most?”
“Oh man, do I ever think about those days,” he said.
The virtual scrapbook burst open between us.
We never let it close again.
“Been too long, my brother,” I wrote.
“Hell,” he responded, “I spend time with you a half-dozen times a week … in my head.”
Top of the second: John was a big guy. But John was athletic. If I fielded a difficult grounder and fired to him at first base, he’d do a split-stretch just in time to nab the runner. Then, he’d give me a look. Get me the damn ball faster. Be more like Shawon Dunston. Then, he’d smile and we’d go back to singing Milli Vanilli together between pitches.
Bottom of the second: After 2012, we stayed in touch online. He was still hilarious and bright — the same guy who caused many-a-teacher to tell him, nicely, to shut up. The same guy that I once wrote a middle-school essay about because he made me laugh so much. The teacher gave me an A.
“Obviously, your content got you a very good grade,” he jabbed, years later when I found the paper in my archives.
“When you have great material, the story writes itself,” I said.
“Amen.”
We both still knew each other’s home phone numbers from the 1990s. And, “I don’t forget 10/20 each year either,” he said, referring to my birthday. We tried several times to set up a get-together. But life kept obstructing it.
Top of the third: John was an imposing presence at the plate. He swears he batted .832 the year I first recognized him — though he acknowledged inflation due to the scorer, his biased mother, giving him hits on errors. He had that confident bat waggle and an open stance that developed, he said, to help keep his belly out of the way when he swung.
“BACK UP!” opposing coaches would holler at their outfielders when John dug in. But every now and then, that sneaky son of a gun would square up and drop a perfect bunt.
Bottom of the third: We realized soon after our reconnection that, as adults, we’d become similar sentimentalists. For childhood flashbacks. For baseball nostalgia. For sappy sports movies. I told him I get misty-eyed just thinking about the final scene in “Field of Dreams.” Him, too.
“You just gave me goosebumps,” he said. “That IS what ol’ friends are for.”
Top of the fourth: John was big, athletic and cocksure.
To wit: What rotund baserunner tells a fielder they’re about to steal, then actually does it? Big John did — under the lights one Friday night, against our rivals, no less. He recalled getting a hit, “stealing” second and third — “probably on passed balls” — then turning to the third baseman and saying he wasn’t stopping there. And then John somehow stole home on the next pitch, flopping in the dirt at the plate, probably utilizing his patented juke move on the catcher.
Bottom of the fourth: A reunion had been organized in 2016 for our baseball league at the old ball fields. Batting practice. Burgers and dogs. I asked John if he was ready for my knuckle-curve — a pitch we both believed we could throw like Mike Mussina even though we couldn’t. I was anxious to see him, to relive our glory days in person, to see that familiar bat waggle again. “I’m certainly not missing out on it,” he wrote back.
But by the time the date rolled around, he’d landed in the hospital.
Top of the fifth: I’d go on summer vacation with John and his family to Deep Creek Lake. We’d spend the week biking and goofing and playing tennis at courts near the cabin. With me being faster and more agile, John knew he didn’t have much hope in our matches unless he employed guile, which he had in spades. That sucker taught himself how to slice his strokes, to use clever drop shots. By the end of the week, he was beating me.
And letting me know about it.
Bottom of the fifth: Finally, we linked up. On Feb. 20, 2020, we met at a local restaurant for lunch, just after one of his doctor’s appointments. I walked in, wearing an old hat that he would recognize from 1991, just so he knew it was me. We caught up, laughed about old times. Decades had passed, yet our bond was intact. My knuckle-curve was still probably as bad as his.
But John’s zest was noticeably diminished.
I left happy and sad at the same time.
Top of the sixth: Since we played together for so long, there were few chances for us to face off in competition. Then, one year in Babe Ruth, the all-star teams were mixed. John and I ended up as foes. And sure enough, he came to the plate when I was pitching. As John stepped up and I toed the rubber, we couldn’t help but smile. “They’ve been waiting for this,” his mother said from her lawn chair. I worked the count in my favor before he lofted a bloop single into right field. Bragging rights were his.
In my mind, though, I’d won. Because I’d kept him in the yard.
Bottom of the sixth: After our lunch date, I figured it’d become a regular thing. Then the pandemic hit. But we compensated. During the 2020 sports drought, we simultaneously watched a re-run of a 1986 NLCS game, texting for hours. John grew up a Mets fan, largely because of this ’86 team. When Strawberry homered, John texted, “Darryl!!!!!”
It was like he was a kid again. It was fantastic.
Top of the seventh: When we were 15, a talented new player came into our league unexpectedly. We took it as a challenge. In one of our first meetings against him on the mound, John walloped a towering opposite-field homer. I went crazy on the bench, whooping for my guy as he trotted the bases. Yeah. This was our league.
Bottom of the seventh: I didn’t know quite what to say before I left his hospital room earlier this month. The situation was bleak. But he was hoping to get home for his final days. “That’s the plan,” he said quietly. As I crossed the threshold of the door after our goodbye, I turned and glanced at John.
If only I could’ve been on second or third base again, looking in at that boy version of him as he waggled his bat. Just one more time. Please.
“Everything relates back to childhood,” John once wrote to me. “Most of what we do now is based off those 10-15 years. Wish it was still that ‘easy.’”
This is not easy.
Here I am, writing another essay about John — only it’s not because he made me laugh in middle school. No, this very grown-up material is making me cry.
“Amen,” that big softie might say.
I’m not sure if I should feel happy or sad now as I contemplate the well-worn notion of baseball being a metaphor for life.
Because my cleanup hitter has gone home.
And I feel like I’ve been left on base.
