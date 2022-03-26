Each weekday morning, I wake up just in time to send my son off to another day in the oven.
That’s what I call it, anyway. It’s not actually an appliance for cooking things. That would be cruel.
This is a different kind of cruel. It’s a middle school.
If you want to think of it as a metaphor, I suppose you could call middle school an oven because, while there, new ideas and knowledge are being baked into my child during a pivotal phase of development. Or perhaps you could think of it that way because this raw version of his nearly 12-year-old self will be transformed into a more finished product over the course of his three years there.
But I call it an oven because, to hear him tell it, middle school is basically an all-day roast fest.
There was a time, I think, when a roast was something done only to well-known old people in a cocktail-party setting. For example, “The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast” was a series of specials that bridged the 1970s and ‘80s during which a panel of dapper celebrities would take turns poking fun at that episode’s special guest.
Much second-hand cigarette smoke was inhaled as the famous folk guffawed.
As you know, though, everyone believes they are a celebrity today. Even pre-teen kids who refuse to comb their nests of hair.
And, apparently, “roasting” is no longer restricted to the Hollywood set or even us normal, boring adults who have established behavioral track records and therefore legitimate reasons to be ridiculed by contemporaries who are also reputably flawed.
No, roasting is now for the everykid.
In recounting his school day for us each evening, our son makes it sound like he’s spent the duration either being confronted and insulted by peers or confronting and insulting them himself, dodging potential brouhahas at every turn.
It’s harder to listen to than someone telling you about their NCAA brackets.
It’s like my son and his brethren view life as a series of near-altercations in which disrespectfully one-upping is the utmost goal. Granted, that’s not far off today, and I want him to be prepared for the challenges of reality.
But is it necessary for this to start so soon? For cripes sake, we still need to remind him to shower.
I know what you’re thinking:
Come on. Don’t you remember getting razzed in middle school?
Sure do. I grew up with some bona fide butt-heads who targeted without cause. Bullies were in every grade.
Still, maybe my memory isn’t great, but I don’t think so many of us were so indiscriminately mean to each other so often.
I’d get insulted, yes, but it was mostly friendly ribbing. I wanted people to like me. Once they did, I could make fun of them, and vice-versa. Because it’s much easier to insult someone you know.
Meanwhile, I hear regular outtakes about nasty exchanges my son or his pals have had with other kids whose names they don’t even know.
Have you seen any of those Tony/Ezekiel animal videos? I’ll summarize one: Two dogs are being walked on opposite sides of a street. One, Ezekiel, asks the other his name. He answers that it’s Tony. To which Ezekiel responds, “[Expletive] you, Tony!” Then, Tony repeats the same welcoming give-and-take.
Seems similar to what my son describes of his school experiences. It’s like these kids are pre-programmed to be on the offensive. Every interaction is a competition to gain leverage by being more nasty, funny, weird, extreme.
Extreme is a word I use frequently in discussing this observation. I can’t help but think it has something to do with the culture of today, when being publicly harsh is virtually rewarded with attention.
But who knows how true the accounts are that I hear from him. I’m not there. And it reminds me of a general rule of thumb my boy’s kindergarten teacher told the assembled parents during orientation in 2015: “I’ll believe half of what they say happens at home, and you can believe half of what they say happens here.”
Alas, this could also be a case of me imposing generationalism: We were better punks than you punks today.
Either way, being a kid now must be hard — except for all of the way-cool video games and multitudinous platforms to roast people. In that vein, I know we’ll only be able to hold off our son’s social media baptism for so long, adding a new battleground for him to explore, barbs at the ready.
Sigh.
I have a friend who says her child calls middle school “the first realm of hell.” Hard to argue. Just peruse some News-Post headlines involving local middle school students from the past month. Racial social media posts. Threats. An irritant being released that sent six to the hospital.
At the very least, sending my son into this cooker every day will help him get comfortable being uncomfortable. (Gosh, I sound like a cheesy coach.)
Thankfully, though, it doesn’t appear to be hindering my kid’s sociability. He tells us about new friends he’s made every week. Maybe that means he’s a strong roaster. Maybe he can become a TikTok savage — a modern-day Dean Martin. You always want the best for your kids.
I’m probably blowing this out of proportion. I am a parent, after all. That’s what we do.
I recently re-watched “Stand By Me.” The last scene resonated. It’s an image of a writer’s computer screen as he polishes off the telling of his most impactful childhood adventure: “I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve. Jesus, does anyone?”
Yeah, I cried. Because it’s true for me.
I hope it becomes true for my son, too. I hope he makes the kind of fun memories that I have from that age. But I doubt it more every day that we receive his Reports From The Oven.
A little roasting isn’t the worst thing, I guess.
By the time it’s done, though, I just don’t want him to be burnt.
