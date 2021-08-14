I shuffled down the hallway last month on my way to bed. As I walked past the door to my son’s room, hours after his bedtime on the first night of our beach vacation, I heard the same noise that had filled my ears decades ago in a similar setting.
The bubbling midnight laughter of two boys sounds almost exactly the same now as it did circa 1990.
On this recent trip to the shore, we brought along our son’s buddy. It was initially to help stave off our son’s acute boredom at being stuck alone with lame adults, but the addition to our trip wound up providing entertainment for all.
Boy, oh, boy.
I got to observe two prime examples of the 11-year-old American male in 2021.
It kinda brought me back to what it was like for me.
It showed me what it is like for them.
Mostly, though, it ramped up my already high level of concern about the near future of mankind.
Some examples:
Boys like to call each other “boi” and “brah.” Also, boys like to call each other “Johnny [Inappropriate Slang Term for a Certain Body Part].” As a parent, you know you should tell them to stop with that last one, but instead you just hope they keep doing it because it’s so funny.
Boys tell you on the first morning that their mother didn’t pack them underwear or socks for this trip with his brah’s family, causing his brah’s mother to go buy underwear and socks for him at Walmart — even though I asked if the WHOLE duffel bag had been checked and he said yes, and even though we later came to find out there were socks and underwear in the side pocket of the bag all along.
Boys contemplate putting deodorant on the dog.
Boys like to act like they’re shooting each other with various items or imaginary items.
Boys say, while pointing to a boxer puppy’s tail, that “it looks like he has a [certain other body part] on his butt.” As a parent, you know you should address this crude comment, but you don’t because it’s so funny.
Boys talk about things being “cringy” and how they purposely watch things that are “cringy” — just “for the cringe.”
Boys like to threaten each other with physical, cringy violence.
Boys will slap each other in the face — with perfectly acceptable force and timing — if one of them is expressing dire concern about something unreasonable, like the height of a very steep, fast waterslide they’re about to go down.
Boys talk an awful lot about being “savage” or “gangster,” considering they’ll blow $50 trying to get stuffed animals out of those stupid claw machines on the boardwalk.
Boys like to talk to each other in British or Russian accents, for reasons that I don’t understand. But the accents are surprisingly good.
Boys discuss the demerits of the toilet paper in public-school bathrooms, which, looking back on my school career, hold very true.
Boys will start a water-gun fight with water guns that squirt water 35 feet. But those won’t be good enough, so before long, they’ll be squirting each other full-blast with dueling hoses from 3 feet away.
Boys talk about credit-carding. And you know they’re too young to know anything about credit cards, so you ask them what they mean, and then you immediately regret it when they tell you.
Boys dream up wild hypotheticals in which they are wronged by adults before taking immediate, violent revenge — even though you know they’d never do any such thing because, for example, one of these boys was legitimately nervous that the FBI might bust us for eating the crab chips we illegally snuck into the beach-club pool.
Boys talk repeatedly about the fifth-grade puberty video and ask each other cringy questions about it in my presence until I get all cringed-out and tell them I’d prefer that they discuss those things when I’m not around.
Boys like to talk about Karens, then they try to spot Karens everywhere we go. And they get visibly excited when they think they’ve identified one. As if they’re on a Karen safari.
Boys have nothing to say when I ask them if they were “macking” on any of the girls their age who were at the beach. But it wasn’t clear whether they didn’t answer because they don’t know what “macking” is because it’s a ’90s term or because they were instead so fixated on spotting Karens to notice the girls their age.
Boys will quietly retire to the top bunk together and break out their Nintendo Switches. But they don’t just play video games there. They also prop up an iPad and set it to broadcast a famous YouTube guy who plays video games while simultaneously telling stories about cringy moments at school, run-ins with Karens or times he exacted revenge after being wronged by adults.
Boys have an attention span that lasts about as long as a ride down a very steep, fast waterslide — unless they are multi-screening, in which case that can last for hours.
Boys like to roughhouse.
Boys sometimes scream like girls while roughhousing.
Boys will apparently be boys, no matter the generation.
And, bottom line: Boy, that makes me feel sorry for girls.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column, Real Dads Wear Yoga Pants, appears once a month.
(6) comments
I can’t believe this got printed. Oh wait, yes I can.
Wow. Golden opportunity to change the early socialization of your sons - and their friends! What this essay describes is how boys internalize misogynistic behavior and language before they understand its impact. I wouldn't let my kids anywhere near yours.
Agreed. His boys are acting like 17 year olds, not 11. Just sad
"I wouldn't let my kids anywhere near yours." No doubt that would be a win-win for all concerned.
Not sure what the point of this bizarre article is.
“Mostly, though, it ramped up my already high level of concern about the near future of mankind.” A public service.
