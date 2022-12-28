“We hold these truths to be self-evident ..."
Those historic and moving words took on a broader meaning for me after my daughter and I traveled to New York to see a revival of the musical “1776” this past week. This musical is well known to Frederick’s mayor and other prominent residents who have acted in local productions of it for several years.
“1776” premiered on Broadway in 1969, then became a movie in 1972.
It delightfully imparts life into the characters of the Founding Fathers serving in the Continental Congress in the run-up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and others come alive as they debate and approve the Declaration and declare U.S. nationhood.
The dialogue is based largely on actual words spoken or written by the Founding Father participants.
Abigail Adams spars (from afar) with her husband, John, in perhaps the most famous correspondence in American history. A distant George Washington never appears, but has a strong presence as letters are read to Congress after delivery by a dispatch rider from the Continental Army in New York.
The characters are proud, arrogant, worried, accomplished, and normal. They are mindful of families and farms and financial interests. Their remarks are witty and often profane. They act and sound human.
The biggest sensation in the current Broadway revival is a cast composed entirely of women and trans or nonbinary individuals. More than half of the players are Black or of color.
When I first read about this, I reacted perhaps like the old white man I am: “Why are they ruining this great musical just to be politically correct?”
But as I watched the performance in increasing admiration, I found the very principles of democracy that I revere so much, when presented by the production, became even more rousing to me. And I became so engrossed in the well-acted story that I quickly forgot about gender.
At the beginning of the show, pairs of shoes line the stage. The cast members arrive and elaborately pull up long socks, fit into their shoes, and put on the jackets that complete their colonial garb. Throughout, the players enthusiastically embrace their roles without irony or resentment and by doing so, seem to say loudly, “This is our story, too!”
The musical’s original dialogue was presented straightforwardly.
One exception is some newly added lines, capturing this message Abigail Adams wrote to John Adams: “… I desire you would Remember the Ladies, and be more generous and favourable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the Husbands. Remember all Men would be tyrants if they could. If perticuliar care and attention is not paid to the Laidies, we are determined to foment a Rebelion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any Laws in which we have no voice, or Representation.”
The catchy songs address weighty issues: the tension and competition between colonies; the debate over the treasonous act of declaring independence or seeking reconciliation with England; slavery.
“Molasses to Rum (to Slaves)” gives voice to the economic benefits slavery created for all the colonies. (A majority of the signers of the Declaration were slaveholders.)
When Jefferson’s peers edited his draft Declaration, his clause condemning slavery must be deleted at the request of the southern colonies. In this version of the musical, Jefferson strides to the front of the stage and physically strikes it from the Declaration, as if to say, “Blame me (and other Founding Fathers) for agreeing that slavery would have its place in our new nation.”
One memorable song, “The Egg,” stems from a debate between Adams, Jefferson and Franklin about whether an eagle, a turkey or a dove should be the national symbol. The three joke before selecting the eagle and agree that an egg represents the emerging, independent America.
As the show ends, the cast loses its shoes and jackets and become just simple Americans again. But at high volume, they reprise “The Egg” and proclaim: “The eagle inside belongs to us!”
I was overpowered by emotion as the tremendous, diverse cast thoroughly reminded me that our history, our democracy, and “these truths” do indeed belong to all of us.
Some years ago, Don DeArmon was thrilled to view a document rarely displayed by the Library of Congress: the original draft of the Declaration of Independence in Jefferson’s hand, with edits made by Franklin and Adams. He writes from Frederick. E-mail him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
