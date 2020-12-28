Keenly aware of an upcoming new year, and prompted by a good read, “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult, I recently gave considerable thought to the past year and my place in the world. The questions Ms. Picoult’s novel urged me to contemplate were not simple.
If you had an opportunity to go back to a person, time or place where you made a decision that set the course of your life, would you change your decision or still make the same one? If you changed your decision and thus the course of your life, would you be happier today?
My thoughts wandered to the year 1961. We were living in a small town in Minnesota and I was a high school junior. My stepdad came home from work one day and told us his employer had asked him to transfer to Maryland. “Asked” isn’t the right word because it wasn’t an option, so soon my parents were involved in the logistics of our move.
Needless to say, I was upset. Leaving all my friends when my senior year was coming up? Heartbreaking. My best friend at the time, though, offered me a lifeline. I could stay with her and her parents.
I didn’t even ask my parents about staying behind, not even for just my senior year. We were a close family and I was not a very independent girl. I just could not let my parents go without me. My two younger sisters were going of course, and my brother, two years older than me, was going, too. I could feel the ache of missing them before they even left. The decision to get past the tears and go along brought me to Anne Arundel County, Maryland.
After business college, I took a job in Baltimore and ended up marrying a co-worker’s brother in 1967. It was years before I could admit to my parents what I knew early on. We were like oil and water, and simply not suited for each other. The decision to marry that man when I did, though, brought me to Carroll County, Maryland.
In 1984, a co-worker in the Westminster law office where I worked asked if I’d like to join a bowling league with her. I was divorced, raising my daughter and son, and working, but my life felt less than complete. I decided it was time to meet new people and so I said yes.
That decision helped me to find my soulmate and lead me, ultimately to Frederick County. My husband and I were married in 1986 and moved to Emmitsburg in 1998. My children (and grandchildren) live close by.
Sure, I miss seeing the kids and grandkids as often as we used to before lockdowns became the norm, but during all these stay-at-home recommendations, I am happy to be “stuck” with my husband, and there is no place I’d rather be “stuck” than Frederick County. For me, if you are beyond happy with who you’re with and where you are, there is only a Book of One Way — going back and making the same decisions that brought you to where you are.
On Dec. 16, we had a significant snowstorm. I looked outside of my mountain home at the pure white beauty of it all and felt, well, contentment. (Oh my, I heard you. Does my husband feel the same way? I hope so.)
Though 2020 has seemed to be one challenge after another, we have learned things that we never expected to learn. A prime example? People often make personal choices at the expense of others. In case you don’t recognize yourself, if you choose not to wear a mask, this paragraph is about you. Don’t be a “what-if” person filled with regrets. Just do it.
We have lost far too many to this pandemic. Families still grieve and face a New Year without their loved ones in it. COVID could just as easily have taken us, so remembering those we lost and taking the recommended steps to help stop the spread of this disease is the least we can do.
With the vaccine on the way, 2021 could end up being what 2020 was not — a good year. Then the only “what-if” we’d ask would be, “What if we could live 2021 over again. Would it be just as good?”
Patricia Weller wishes all her Frederick County friends and neighbors a happy, healthy and safe New Year. Weller writes from Emmitsburg and can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
