2021 proved to be Year Two of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also so much more. It was the year that Tom Brady threw the Lombardi Trophy off a boat. It was the year of Brood X cicadas, the year that William Shatner went to outer space (real space, not fictional “Star Trek” space), the year that Larry King, Colin Powell, Desmond Tutu and Betty White died. It was the year Joe Biden was sworn in as 46th president of the United States, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and let’s not forget that insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last Jan. 6.
For the city of Frederick, 2021 was the year Jennifer Dougherty and supporters of Blaine Young launched unsuccessful write-in campaigns against reelected Mayor Michael O’Connor. It was the year of a newly appointed chief of police, Jason Lando, and the year that Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Terry Alban stepped down.
2021 was the year of “The Great Resignation,” a phrase coined by Professor Anthony Klotz that became one of the most repeated of the year. An estimated 38 million people quit their jobs in 2021, and the resulting “Great Staff Shortage” made for plenty of consumer headaches and exhaustion for workers that were still employed. “Nationwide labor shortage puts crunch on Frederick County businesses,” reported the Frederick News-Post on Sept. 5. And then, on Oct. 8: “Worker shortage wearing on Frederick County Public Schools’ support staff.”
Many blamed the multitude of “Now Hiring” signs on generous unemployment benefits bestowed by the federal government during COVID shutdowns in 2020. But even after pandemic-related enhanced unemployment benefits expired, the quitting kept coming: 4.3 million workers in August, 4.4 million in September, 4.2 million in October.
Economists say that most people quit to accept a better-paying position, or so that they could care for children and/or a sick family member. Some quit to become entrepreneurs — a record-breaking 1,396,800 applications for new business licenses were filed in the first nine months of 2021. Data also suggests a large percentage of early retirees: 90 percent of respondents to a November poll of 3.6 million people who had left the workforce and didn’t plan to seek new employment were over the age of 55.
I contributed to 2021’s huge labor market shake-up when I decided to not return to my job booking tours at the front desk of a hotel in Alaska, which I’d held since 2017, and after being unemployed when the hotel was closed for business during 2020. As much as I liked the job, it didn’t pay much. I was tired of low wages, having to bunk in a dormitory and bearing the brunt of tourists’ anger for things like Alaska’s cold, rainy weather. Instead, I spent 2021 working at a well-paying restaurant in Baltimore, which allowed me to remain close to my family in Frederick.
This huge flux the U.S. labor market is undergoing will continue into 2022. Even workers who’ve kept their same jobs throughout 2020 and 2021 are now caught in an ongoing debate over in-person office time vs. remote work. COVID has forced us into a period of evaluation and examination, on both a personal and collective level. Which industries does our society value and rely upon? What type of pay and treatment can workers demand in this competitive labor market?
Will I return to Alaska in 2022? If I do, it will be to work for a new, better-paying employer. Alternatively, I could go back to my position at the hotel and launch a union campaign. Based on the unprecedented amount of labor organization in 2021, the odds of success appear to be in my favor.
