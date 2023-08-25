As Donald Trump appears in court to face his 91st felony charge since April (with a possible 700 years in prison!), many Republicans correctly believe that he is in the crosshairs of a deeply politicized justice system — one that has bent over backward to protect the Biden family while using novel legal theories to target the former president.
But it is also clear that Trump bears much responsibility for his predicament. To see why, consider five disastrous choices Trump made over the past three years — mistakes that have given his enemies the pretext to go after him in court, while alienating swing voters and undermining his chances of winning back the presidency.
Mistake No. 1: Imagine how different things would be today if, after exhausting his legal challenges to the 2020 election, Trump had presided over a smooth transition.
Imagine if, even without conceding he lost, he invited Joe Biden to the White House as Barack Obama had invited Trump, attended Biden’s inauguration and left office graciously — with a MacArthur-esque farewell address promising that he would return in four years’ time. There would have been no “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, no Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol and no second impeachment.
Mistake No. 2: Instead of contesting certified election results accepted by Georgia’s popular Republican governor, Brian Kemp, Trump should have focused his attention on turning out his loyal base in Georgia to save the GOP majority in the U.S. Senate by winning the two runoff elections.
He could have left office with a major political victory under his belt and momentum toward a 2024 run — and would have been able to take credit for a GOP Senate reining in the Biden administration.
Instead, his false fraud claims depressed GOP turnout, handed Senate control to the Democrats and enabled Biden to ram through trillions in new spending with Democratic votes alone, which helped unleash the worst inflation in four decades.
Mistake No. 3: When it was discovered that he had taken highly classified materials to Mar-a-Lago, Trump could have cooperated and handed over the documents, rather than reportedly ordering aides to hide documents and delete security footage.
Mistake No. 4: Instead of spending the past three years railing against the “rigged election” (a claim that 70 percent of Americans reject), Trump should have focused on Biden’s failings in office.
Trump should have contrasted Biden’s disastrous policies with his many successes, and reminded the record 56 percent of voters who told Gallup just before Election Day 2020 that they were better off under Trump than they had been four years earlier how good they had it when he was in office.
Imagine if his message had been “Miss me yet?” instead of “I am your retribution.”
Mistake No. 5: Rather than saddling the GOP with midterm candidates whose main or only qualification was parroting his election denial, Trump could have backed electable candidates and used his $100 million-plus war chest to help Republicans take back the Senate and win an overwhelming House majority in 2022 — thus getting credit for propelling the GOP back into power on Capitol Hill.
If Trump had done these things, he would be facing no criminal charges, except perhaps the flimsy indictment brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
No serious Republicans would be challenging him for the GOP nomination. He would be raising and spending millions for attack ads against Democrats instead of using campaign funds to pay his mounting legal bills.
And he would likely have a double-digit lead over Biden in the polls.
Indeed, Biden would probably be the one facing serious primary challengers and calls to step aside for the good of the party. Amid the Democratic weakness and infighting, Trump could be cruising toward victory as the 47th president of the United States — possibly in a landslide.
Instead, Trump spent the past three years relentlessly promoting election lies, putting revenge ahead of victory at the polls, costing his party Senate control, alienating swing voters who will decide the next presidential election, and diverting millions of dollars away from beating Democrats and toward his legal defense.
So, yes, Democrats are weaponizing the justice system against Trump. But Trump is clearly the author of his own misery.
Do we need to clean house in the Justice Department? Absolutely. But Republicans can’t do that if Biden wins a second term.
Right now, 63 percent of Americans say they won’t vote for Trump in 2024, including a 53 percent majority who say they “definitely” won’t vote for him, an AP-NORC poll found last week. That would leave in charge at the Justice Department the same people who went after Trump while trying to give Hunter Biden a pass.
In other words, if GOP voters really want to rally around Trump, the best way to do so is to choose another nominee — someone who can beat Biden, pardon Trump and take on the administrative state.
If Republicans nominate Trump, he will likely lose — and go to jail.
When the candidates who participated in the Republican debate asked if Trump won the nomination would they support him, 6 of the 8 raised their hands. That’s all anyone needs to know about the state of the modern Republican Party. All the talk about “principles” & “rule of law” ain’t worth the paper it was written on. Then these ghouls go a step further & demonize the hard working public servants. Somehow doing their job equates to being “politicized”. The Republican Party is in dire need of an enema. Perhaps the only party that needs one more are their delusional supporters.
Out of the 5 mistakes that Thiessen says Trump made, he only comes close to admitting that Trump did anything illegal in one of them: stealing the classified documents, hiding them at Mar-A-Lago, and refusing to give them back. But even in listing that mistake, Thiessen does not identify it as being against the law. Instead, he beats around the bush on every thing Trump did--to include trying to overturn the election--and just makes it sound like Trump was making bad choices, like a naughty second-grader or something. And boo hoo, the feds are just weaponizing the justice system against him because he's Trump, not because he did actually did dozens of illegal things and brought out democracy to the brink of collapse.
Trump is an amoral narcissist and has destroyed the Republican party and cares not a whit about it, or the country, or anything or anybody, other than Donald John Trump. He will lose this election like he did the last election and like he helped lose the Georgia senate races and various other mid term congressional and governor races in '20. Hopefully, what little is left of conservatism in the country will one day rejuvenate and regroup to provide some political, ethical and moral alternatives to the party of Biden, but in all likelihood it will be too late to thwart the virulent leftist infestation of all components of American life. That's the legacy Trump and MAGA will leave in their wake. As Hay would say... sad.
I hat to break it to you but Republicans are being smashed in face with demographic destiny. Even if Trump goes away, Republicans will still be the race-baiting, forced birth, tax cuts for the rich, anti-LGBTQ+, Islamophobic, climate change denying, gun toting, anti-living wage, anti-immigrant party of uneducated old white male grievance. What part of Trump being gone fixes any of that? You probably don’t even believe any of it needs fixing.
Oh, & what you consider “sad”, civilized people call progress.
I remember thinking when they picked a B movie actor that Republicans could not sink any lower, and then thinking they couldn't sink lower when they picked Bush Jr, and again with Trump. So, yah, I know they are likely to somehow sink even lower than Trump. When Disantis tries to be more Trumpy than Trump, he is doing what it will logically take to win. Disantis' problem is that he is not corrupt enough for GOP voters.
Some of us knew that Trump was as corrupt as the day is long, even decades before he was elected. If anything, he was a better president than we expected. For example, he had been an anti-vaxxer, so it was very surprising that he supported the effort to make Covid vaccines. I am curious to know at what point you figured him out and if you think Republicans in general will eventually see their emperor has no clothes, in the same way Frederick Republicans generally turned against Blaine Young.
The steps are right, the criticism of Biden is wrong.
Don is a crook and deserves jail time. Joe has done a commendable job. If you disagree with the second sentence tell us how you are worse off then you were on January 20, 2021.
Marc Thiessen is spot-on with this column. Donald JOHN Trump has always been for himself first, and each of the five examples he gave clearly demonstrates that fact. Had Trump not been so self-absorbed and narcissistic, it is highly likely that the Senate would have flipped too. As Chris Christie stated, "the behavior is beneath the office of the President of the United States". I couldn't agree more. It is truly a shame that he has become a "cause" for those that call themselves "Republicans", yet even if he somehow wins the nomination, he has thoroughly alienated Independents and moderate Republicans. He may have 40% of the vote right now amongst Republicans, but that also means 60% want someone else, and the crowed field dilutes that opposition.
I can’t speak for all Independents but I know four who weren’t polled who watched the debate not missing Trump at all. Only two of that candidate crowd wouldn’t vote for a convicted felon. Who runs for an office claiming they’re ok with voting for someone else? Wussies. Pass.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Gabe, you are right, but don't you think he will still win the Republican primary?
Not if we had ranked choice voting, Dick.
So Marc Theissen a Bush Family die-hard that hated Trump from day one because poor Jeb never could run a viable campaign... and now Fox and other media outlets always like to have little marc show up and talk about the Republican Party - he is a swamp creature just like Rove and it is really sad the Bush Family never supported Trump because well they are part of the swamp and always will be.
So, tim, other than your lame ad hominem attack on Marc Theissen, do you have anything of substance to counter his arguments? Come on man, do better. What do you disagree with, and why? What did he get wrong?
It's all he's got, just like his mentor. Some people think those are useful argument skills. Most of the world outgrew them in 6th grade.
B631B, This column does not sound like Trump-hate to me.
These are not tactical mistakes. Trump is corrupt to his core.
Marc brings "Yes, but ..." to a new level. And I thought it could not be done.
Exactly Gary.. Read the opening paragraph and thought " Here we go..."
How so, gary? Other than the first paragraph, what else about the article do you disagree with? He stated a premise, and then explained the outcome of that premise. Not a whole lotta "yeah, but" there. What do you disagree with and why?
This is a fair question. Marc may give up on Trump, but the story of a Justice department still outlaw and a deep state are still his frame to relate all the problems to. I do not share that frame.
Right now, Trump is fading, and I am concerned with bright new people who may still want Trump voters and still use his world view.
I want some fresh new ideas. Where are the new people with new ideas?
Gabe, Theissan is an accomplished dissembler from way back, his new universe includes the repudiation of six years of his previous arguments. George Will has a spine, Marc isn't George Will. That requires morality, a subject Marc often like to lecture on - no evangelical Republican opinion writer can opine with a straight face given their prior work.
While that may be true, PG, I am evaluating his current column, and not his past writing. In the first paragraph, he throws out gratuitous nonsense of the "weaponized justice department" (which begs the question if the Trump Administration also weaponized the Justice Dept. I think we all know the answer) as well as the ubiquitous "...but Hunter Biden!". The rest of the column is true and easily supportable by anyone that is capable of rational thought.
I can't separate the two, Gabe. He's a uniquely untrustworthy columnist, his ring kissing of Trump isn't something that can be forgotten, and his whataboutism that he felt he needed to add here is not the standard that offers truthful commentary. I have no love lost for Hunter Biden, he's a pathetic crackhead who has never done anything of note except coast on his father's coattails, but there zero equivalence between that and plotting to overthrow a democratic republic's election.
PMG, totally agree with this comment and your one below.
