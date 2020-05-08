Just as former vice president Joe Biden is poised to become the Democratic presidential nominee, an allegation of sexual assault 27 years ago has interrupted his mission of restoring normalcy to American politics.
A former staff aide named Tara Reade has charged that Biden sexually assaulted her and that she was fired as a result of making a complaint about harassment. She says she filed a report to the Senate, but it has not been located to date. She also says she told her mother, a brother and two friends about the incident.
Ironically, the charge has surfaced amid a long-standing record of similar allegations against President Donald Trump as the two men square off for the November election. Equally ironic is Trump’s immediate reaction, as if he and Biden were buddies in embarrassing dilemmas against them.
But Trump is on record having paid hush money to at least two women, and with bragging on tape of grabbing women by the genitals. No such incriminating information has ever sullied Biden, who lost his first wife Neilia in a highway accident and has been married for 43 years to his second wife, Jill. Trump by contrast has been thrice-wed and twice-divorced, along with all the other entanglements.
Here is Trump’s weekend advice to Biden, after noting how his own wealth, celebrity and political success have made him a target: “People you’ve never seen, that you’ve never heard of, make charges. ... I would just say to Joe Biden. ‘Just go out and fight it.’”
It is an astonishing departure from all of Trump’s previous remarks about the former Obama vice president. They uniformly have run the gamut from insult to ridicule, capped by labeling him “Sleepy Joe,” implying that Biden at 77 is too old or too senile to be president.
Only weeks ago, Biden’s campaign was considered dead in the water after defeat in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire and Nevada primaries.
But it was suddenly revived in a landslide victory in South Carolina and subsequent state contests. Soon after, Biden’s only standing rivals, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, dropped out, giving Biden a clear route to the nomination.
The latest diversion comes after occasional complaints from women in politics that Biden had inappropriately invaded their personal space, which he explained as his “tactile” campaign style. But none ever alleged sexual assault until the latest charge.
Biden has made his papers at the National Archives available for review, but not those at his alma mater, the University of Delaware, which are under seal until he leaves public office. He says they include no personnel matters. He could well open them as well, as Me Too vigilantes urge.
The allegation against Biden comes amid the Donald Trump nightmare that has decimated the norms of American self-government and sullied its reputation as a sanctuary to freedom-seekers across the globe. It has cast a questionable shadow over Biden’s suddenly resurrected campaign.
Now the coronavirus pandemic also is taking a political toll with its required shutdown on large campaign rallies and prospectively the national party conventions. Both Biden and Trump are virtual captives at least for the immediate future.
For Biden particularly, the sudden hiatus has complicated his efforts to incorporate the progressive revolution of Sanders into his own moderate-liberal wing of the Democratic Party, enlisting its young stalwarts against Trump.
A prime challenge for Biden is to resell an expanded version of Obamacare, of which he was an architect. It includes a public option but also people to retain private health care plans sponsored by employers and trade unions.
But it has been Joe Biden’s fate in his long public career that nothing comes easily. So he must dispel the current uncertain cloud over his campaign to cement his nomination and move on to defeat Donald Trump on election day.
Jules Witcover’s latest book is “The American Vice Presidency: From Irrelevance to Power,” published by Smithsonian Books. You can respond to this column at juleswitcover@comcast.net.
