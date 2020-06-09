Last Friday evening, we all stood in the rain. It poured down on us, and we poured through the streets of Frederick, a force as unstoppable as weather.
I was truly honored to participate in the peaceful March for Justice—organized by an inspiring group of city youth. Together with more than 5,000 others, we marched to condemn the police brutality occurring in communities across the nation, and to demand change. The murder of George Floyd, and so many other African-Americans, should concern all of us. As a black man, I understand the anger and unrest exhibited throughout so many American cities. I stand with the peaceful protestors, and discourage the looting, destruction of property, and violence. It is extremely important that as we make our voices heard, we do everything we can to keep our fellow citizens safe from harm.
These last couple weeks, we have all been witness to history in the making. Like Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the election of Barack Obama in 2008 — all of us, here in this unprecedented time of struggle, are once again pushing this country toward equity, justice, and a more perfect union.
In times like this, I am reminded of the words of Dr. King: “All men and women are caught in an escapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
Frederick is a special place. The best, if you ask me. But we, too, suffer many of the same inequities as other American cities. If we are to move forward, we must challenge ourselves to look within, and find ways to root out the biases and injustices holding us back from our greatest potential.
I believe it is time for a summit. Time for local leaders, experts, and residents to have an honest conversation on race relations—to talk openly about our problems and create solutions to implement in our community. The best ideas always happen when we work together.
And so I say to my fellow community leaders: It is time for action. Friday night, I heard a thunderous voice, and the words it spoke were loud and clear. We want change—now. Let’s get to work!
Thanks for reading. I love hearing from my constituents, so please don’t hesitate to contact me. I am your representative, and I’m here for you. Write me at rwilson@cityoffrederickmd.gov or call 301-600-1632.
