What impressed me most on a tour of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Advanced Training Center in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia on Thursday, April 8 was the professionalism, focus and intensity in staff and agent trainees wherever we went — a clear sense of a mission that provides safety and security to borders, airports, sea ports and embassies here and around the world.
I didn’t know this huge complex was here, even though it’s just south of Harpers Ferry on U.S. 340. Like the other federal installations that landed in West Virginia, this center, one of six national training sites, is here thanks to the influence of the late Senator Robert Byrd. It opened in 2005 on 224 acres, has 280 federal and contract employees, and six main buildings — a visitor center, administration building, cafeteria, dormitory, tactical training center and indoor firing range, with plans for classroom expansion after getting a $9 million grant. There are 250-500 trainees at the center weekly, including those from other federal law enforcement agencies, and approximately 2,400 new CBP agents and officers graduating yearly.
The training center’s acting director, Maria Otero, headed up the initial interview, along with Christopher Holtzer, director of the Field Orientation Academy. Holtzer, and Branch Chief Tony Veselsky, provided helpful information along the tour route. Public affairs specialist Tammy Melvin arranged the tour and was joined by CBP adviser Shawna Garrison and media relations division chief Justin Long.
I was disappointed that any discussion of current chaotic conditions at our southern border couldn’t be included in the interview. And they skipped the part of the tour that included a mock-up of a border wall. But I was also grateful to get inside the Harpers Ferry facility after a process that started in October, was interrupted by a COVID-19 surge, and changes in public relations personnel at the Department of Homeland Security. There are no public tours at this time.
The first stop was a class that included a “Resilience Self-Assessment Exercise.” When we walked into the back of the room, not one head turned to check out the visitors. They were concentrating on what the instructor was saying. He had a volunteer sit on the floor and try to get up by pulling on his shoes, a replay of the “pull yourself up by your bootstraps,” advice. He couldn’t. But he got up with help from the instructor, who reminded the class that their greatest resource was each other.
Just as intense, just as “all-business,” were the 24 trainees in the mat room of the Tactical Training Center, who also rendered us invisible. Half the class hid simulated weapons or drugs on their body and in their clothes while the other half waited outside the room. When they re-entered the room, they followed a procedure that included commands, maintaining control by handcuffing the suspect, asking if they have drugs or weapons, and then doing a thorough search. They’ll repeat the procedure until they’re comfortable and confident in how it is handled.
The final stop was at the range building’s 100-yard indoor firing range, one of five ranges in the building. The trainees lined up in 12 lanes from a distance of seven yards, with four trainees supervised by one trainer. Surprisingly, about half of the trainees overall had no experience with any kind of guns, but also had a higher potential of firing success, not having to unlearn incorrect techniques in their 80 hours of training with a firearm. The class was firing 15-round, Glock Model 19 handguns, the standard firearm for agents. The non-lethal weapons they will carry are a baton, Taser, and pepper spray.
Other classes include leadership, hazardous materials, intelligence and working in confined spaces — what was described as training for a “physically demanding and multi-dimensional” job. This was day 30 for these trainees, with 59 more to go over 19 weeks and 710 total hours of instruction. Graduation is May 14.
You can’t get all your questions answered in a short visit, and I was a step behind in trying to record all the information I did get. But you do come away with an appreciation for the work being done here to help ensure our safety and security in a variety of ways.
“Excellence is not an event, it’s a habit,” acting director Otero said in a follow-up email, “and the ATC trains future leaders of this great agency with a lot of pride.”
Touring Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
