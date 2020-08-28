The adage that after all is said and done, more gets said than gets done was validated repeatedly the past two weeks by the Democratic and Republican national conventions — 2020 editions. The biggest takeaway from these hyper-partisan snooze fests is that America today is more divided politically and socially than at any time over the past half century.
But did we really need eight nationally televised evenings of relentless, redundant haranguing to drive home the point that Democrats and Republicans vehemently disagree on every dang thing and that their deep and wide mutual animus is only getting wider and deeper? As Joe Biden would say, “Come on, man!”
Unencumbered by actual journalism, mainstream media and the liberal cable news cabal covered the Democratic convention with predictable reverence and fawning. Surprising to no one, coverage of the Republican convention has taken on a much different (as in dismissive) tone. But media bias is a perpetual inequity Republicans long ago learned to grudgingly endure, much as they would a classroom toady.
Despite their best efforts to portray everyone wearing the same happy face mask, Democrats revealed themselves over their four day convention. Centrist (those few that are left) and progressive Democrats managed to paper over their differences long enough to join forces in a four-night onslaught on Donald Trump’s character and leadership.
The most compelling vibe of the Democrats’ festivities was the rampant fear and loathing of Trump which they made the centerpiece of the convention. All conventions are more political frat party than academic colloquium, but the Dems’ 2020 program was infused throughout with an inordinately high concentration of seething, anti-Trump grievance, condescension and sarcasm. The vitriolic drumbeat against Trump was certainly bright red meat for the base. Most pundits, however, estimate that just 6-7 percent of voters are “in play” this election. A certain portion of these vacillators just might prefer their meat a pinkish medium rare.
The convention also demonstrated that Democrats remain honestly and hopelessly mystified why anyone in their right mind would support a Donald Trump presidency. They are convinced that “those people” who do support him are somehow defective morally, mentally or both. It conjures up 2016’s “deplorables.” In accepting her nomination as vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, the most progressive of all U.S. senators, lamented that “Black, Latino and Indigenous people are suffering and dying (from COVID-19) disproportionately” and then claimed, “This is not a coincidence.” Brutal.
Blinded by their hatred of all things Trump, Democrats are oblivious to the fact a significant portion of Trump “supporters” are actually fully – and perhaps even regrettably – aware of the man’s personal flaws and herky-jerky leadership style. These uneasy voters do not support Trump so much as accept him as the only viable antidote for neutralizing the virulence of leftist governance promised by Democrats. It’s a lesser-of-two-evils conundrum, one that many Biden supporters likely also wrestle with, only in reverse.
Where the convention truly missed the mark was in its heroic efforts to portray Biden – and by extension the Democratic Party – as somehow centrist. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seconded the nomination of Bernie Sanders for president. AOC was concise and cogent as she described the road trip progressives envision for America. Among the destinations: “a mass people’s movement working to establish… guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages, and labor rights… striving to… repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny, and homophobia, and to propose and build re-imagined systems of immigration…” Lofty leftist lingo that increasingly passes for mainstream in today’s Democratic Party.
The energy and momentum in the Democratic Party is concentrated in its deep blue, far left fringes which stand in stark contrast to the lackluster gray of its anemic center. Even if he were so inclined, the acquiescent Biden doesn’t have the firepower to go up against the party’s leftist gravitational pull. Case in point: Somehow some progressive strategist or other in the Biden campaign recently convinced him to participate in a live interview with controversial hip hop artist, Cardi B.
Biden, who hasn’t exposed himself to a serious interview since he’s been holed up in his Delaware basement, conversed semi-coherently for 16 uninterrupted, cringe worthy minutes in an interview that can only be described as bizarre. Biden almost certainly has little or no knowledge of what Cardi B is really all about. But supporters and detractors alike who aren’t familiar with Ms. B might do well to Google her to view and listen to her latest work of art. As they warn on the TV news, however, some viewers might find the clip disturbing. That Biden allows himself to be so embarrassingly exploited speaks volumes as to his malleability and vulnerability.
Brent Grimes writes from Damascus and can be contacted at brentongrimes@gmail.com.
