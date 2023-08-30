The opioid epidemic has cast a dark shadow over America, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives and leaving communities with the aftermath of addiction and loss. This crisis needs a multifaceted approach, and law enforcement is crucial in addressing these challenges.

The answer to finally ending the scourge of opioid addiction in the United States will require more than curtailing the overprescription of opioids. While this has long been the target of blame for the opioid overdose epidemic, recent studies point to a more sinister villain: a synthetic opioid known as fentanyl.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

International Overdose Awareness Day……August 31, 2023

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

I wish we understood addiction better. I recently watched a dramatized “sorta doc” on the Sackler family and oxycontin and what their approach was, selling it, which of course is indefensible, but people can get off of it yet again be vulnerable if given the opportunity. So now we have fentanyl, which is never prescribed at all, and it’s fairly famous for killing people. Yet people try it. And some continue to use it, knowing the risks. I guess one could be *that curious* about what it must be like, that it drives people to risk everything. Once can kill you. Don’t.

shiftless88

I find it odd that this non-profit is pushing this point. Honestly, law enforcement should not be the people on the front lines of addiction treatments.

