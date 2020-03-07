Do you feel like there is a dark cloud hanging over you, creating a constant feeling of anxiety?
The coronavirus is getting closer. Do you have enough bleach and hand sanitizer? Enough toilet paper in case you are quarantined?
Hope you haven’t planned any long trips by air or — God forbid — a cruise.
Is your generator ready to go in case our electric goes out in one of the increasingly frequent “severe weather events” that seem to come our way? Are your lovely spring flowers starting to bloom? Enjoy them now, as we may get a late frost.
It seems as if nothing is predictable now. You might want to delay planting your vegetable garden just in case.
Probably a good idea to limit your time watching the news on TV or your anxiety level will go through the roof.
Worrying about our planet’s future? Well you have plenty to worry about with President Trump throwing our environmental protection laws out the window. Enjoy the birds and the bees while you can and visit our national parks before they disappear.
The tanking stock market might give us some anxiety, but many of us are fortunate to even have a savings account.
Concerned about farmers? You should be. They are going bankrupt at an alarming rate, and tragically their suicide rate is becoming heartbreakingly high. There are no happy cows in Wisconsin as family dairies disappear and only the mega-agribusinesses survive.
Cough, cough. Trump says not to worry, go to work anyway and forget about getting tested for the coronavirus as there are only 500 testing kits to be had in our great country. Don’t listen to the doctors and scientists — they’re all fake news anyway. Just listen to the gut and hunches of our great leader and you’ll be fine.
How will it end? Sorry, I can’t see. For this dark cloud obliterates my vision, not to mention my hope for the future.
This is not a time for deep thinking about things over which you have no control. Do something every day that ordinarily you'd be too disciplined to consider.
The sky is not falling regarding the Coronavirus. We all learned about the shortage of the CDC diagnostic kits and the problems it had, but many private companies and even hospital labs made their own kits and validated them, and the FDA has given the go-ahead to use them, so the kit shortage is almost over. I am personally amazed with how the world has responded to this virus. No doubt we will have to face many ferocious emerging infectious diseases in the future, and the coronavirus adventure is teaching us a lot about how to go about it. Hopefully the virus will peter out when warm weather arrives, but if not, we will deal with it, and hopefully we will not panic. I am going to the grocery store soon, and I hope there is still toilet paper there, but if not, I will somehow survive.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] three!
"The tanking stock market might give us some anxiety..." Yup! The "tanking stock market" has dropped all the way back to where it was in July - just 8 months ago. Come on, Priscilla, at this point it's just a blip. If this is a propaganda piece, it needs work. If it is not, and you are serious, please talk to someone. Please.
You're a real downer Priscilla, too much negativity. Don't worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Even if the climate is changing get out and enjoy it while you still can, it's a beautiful day in the neighborhood. And if that fails try Lexapro, that should help you get through the Trump era.
Priscilla - now you know what our grandparents thought. There are many hazards in the world and some times are worse than others. I suggest we do the best we can and take it a day at a time.
“ Do you feel like there is a dark cloud hanging over you, creating a constant feeling of anxiety?”
No.
The present is better than any time I can remember or have read about. I have more opportunity, security, liberty, wealth, access to quality healthcare than ever before. I have to question the values of anyone who thinks the present is worse than the past.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] public!
Ms.Rall,
"How will it end? Sorry, I can’t see. For this dark cloud obliterates my vision, not to mention my hope for the future."
Sorry is truly the pertinent expression. Unfortunately a larger % of people across our country seem to live in your world of darkness. Hopeless. You inspired me though. I am listening right now to Hank Sr. singing "I saw the light.'
People who arrogantly walk around gonna solve poverty and greed and all them mean bad things by labeling them and throwing other peoples money at them..naturally get worked up about threats that arent there. But consider that all certain people in our nation do is set up the opposing with a lable that ends with -ism or -phobe and then shout and scream and they go away. So along comes something that counters their ideology about throwing open borders and naturally they get moody and sick feeling and anxiety ridden. Because they arent really good at deciding how to solve problem when they got no one to demonise--Californias massive homeless problem though its a single party state. Because you can call viruses every name int eh book..it wont stop them. Whats that behind you? BOOO!
Cheers
What will the Dims try next when coronvirus fizzles out due to agressive handling of the situation by our great civil servants at CDC, HHS, etc.?
Right now they are complaining about the lack of test kits, for a new virus that wan't known until it emerged in China. Of course, Trump was a xenophobe for quickly closing off travel from China.
If Trump found a cure for the coronavirus today, the Dims would be complaining about it.
The party of identity politics and victimization for all has tried to weaponize the coronavirus for political purposes and so far they are shooting blanks.
If Trump found a cure for coronavirus? In 2015 Trump suggested the flu vaccine causes the flu. Now in 2020 Trump calls the coronavirus a flu and asked if the flu vaccine will protect against it. A high school kid would understand the situation better than Trump. Thank goodness he is mostly staying out of the way - at least so far.
Wake up bosco, you're having a nightmare.....
