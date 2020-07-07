Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1908 in West Virginia. Anna Jarvis wanted to recognize her mother’s work as a pacifist around the time of the Civil War. Anna eventually expressed displeasure about how the event morphed into a commercial celebration.
I sometimes wonder what she would think about the American calendar now that we have too numerous to count celebratory days — or even months. There are estimated to be over 1,500 National Days now, and the number is going up.
Soon after Jarvis founded Mother’s Day, American creativity blossomed. Governors in 49 states have signed proclamations for National Sibling Day, though petitions for the same at a national level have fallen on deaf ears in the White House since 1998. And yes, there’s a Father’s Day, Son’s Day, Daughter’s Day, Grandparents Day (hint to family — Sept. 8), and even a National Middle Child Day (finally, I get some respect).
Somewhere through the post-1908 years, I think we may have lost our way. Sure, some of the National months are intended to recognize things we might not otherwise hear about, such as Rett Syndrome Awareness Month (October), but I’m curious as to why Rett Syndrome gets a full month while Tourette awareness is just for a day (June 7). Likewise, Bullying Prevention gets four weeks (also October), but Human Trafficking Awareness was only given a day (Jan. 11). I’ll make the observation that we should be on target with both of these topics 365 days a year.
These days and months are there to heighten our awareness, you say. In that case, why is Cybersecurity Awareness only the month of October? What are we doing the other 11 months, surfing spam?
We are a land of causes. And so that everyone would be able to jump in on a cause, Americans started to look at their food a little more lovingly.
I am not fabricating anything that comes next.
There is Lima Bean Respect Day. Wait, you don’t like lima beans? Well, a pinto bean farmer wanted to honor her Dad and came up with generic Bean Day (Jan. 6) for everyone else. There’s a day for lasagna (Garfield Day?), bacon, caesar salad, spaghetti, sloppy joe, Lobster Newburg, grilled cheese and escargot (don’t rush through the latter one).
Desserts have their special days and not many of the classics are missed. If you like coconut cream pie, Oreos, sticky buns, Boston cream pie, cream-filled donuts, jelly-filled donuts, or bubble tea (lots of carbs), you have your very own treat day.
You know where this is going. Think of a drink and then recognize that someone already beat you to the punch. Bloody Mary, Margarita, beer, cognac, rum, vodka — the list of “special” spirits that have special days is long. Too bad they forgot to have Axe Throwing Day and Beer Day coincide.
Some days are clever. March 14 is National Pi Day (3/14, get it?) and May 4th is National Star Wars Day (May the Fourth Be With You, of course). Some, not so clever — the first Friday in May is No Pants Day. Try not to picture that in your office.
I’m not the only one who thinks that this profusion of unique days or months has watered down the meaning of most of them and numbed people to the point where they just don’t care anymore. Do we really need a National Lost Sock Memorial Day?
One person in my corner is Harold Pullman Coffin, a columnist for the San Francisco Examiner. In 1973, he proposed that Jan. 16 should be designated National Nothing Day, a day when Americans can just carry on — without celebrating anything at all.
For my part, I’m boycotting all landmark days, even National Heimlich Maneuver Day, so that I can just try to be sensitive to the important issues that are all around me, especially now.
Every day should be National Awareness Day.
Edward Thompson writes from Frederick and is working on mentally erasing Diatomaceous Earth Day (Aug. 31).
