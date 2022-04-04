Hungry children can’t learn on an empty stomach. Having enough food to eat is critically important to a child’s development and is as essential to education as textbooks, computers and pencils. Without proper nutrition, children experience poor health and lower educational outcomes.
School meals have been a longtime defense against food insecurity. Programs such as the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program (including free or reduced-price meals) have helped to shield children from the gnawing pain of hunger and have been an important investment in our future. But over the years, we’ve learned about where the gaps lie and where there is still work to do.
We know that less than half of low-income students in Maryland eat both school breakfast and school lunch daily because of barriers such as cost and stigma. The current tiered eligibility system leaves thousands of Maryland kids out. Additionally, we know that the administrative work that goes into applying for free or reduced-price meals is a barrier to enrollment for many families. We also know that school meal debt is a problem across the board, both for thousands of kids and for many school systems across the country.
That’s why we have joined with students, families, teachers, schools, and food and nutrition services to sponsor and support Senate Bill 971, which would provide healthy school meals for all public school students in Maryland through SY 2022-2023, and in high-poverty community schools permanently. Unfortunately, despite the critical need across Maryland, this bill has not received a voting session in either the House or the Senate and is now in danger of not passing at all.
Currently, school meals are being provided at no cost all across Maryland — in fact, all across the nation — due to waivers provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Congress. But those waivers are set to expire in June, which is why it’s critical that our state step up for children and families in Maryland.
We know there are many families who depend on school meals for their kids. For example, 42.5% of all students in our state are eligible for free and reduced-price meals in Maryland; including 25.31% in Frederick County. But we also know that those statistics are misleading. When you realize that a single mom making $24,000 a year is not eligible for free school meals, you begin to recognize the challenges many of our neighbors are facing. Fortunately, we have a tool right in front of us: healthy school meals.
Healthy school meals for all Maryland has been the policy over the past two years through the pandemic-era federal waivers. But it’s also been a demonstration that healthy school meals as a program does work because no one falls through the cracks. It’s just nutrition straight into the brains and bodies of kids, no questions asked. In jurisdictions that have led on implementing universal school meals programs, test scores are rising, stigma around school meals is decreasing, and this is creating an overall better environment for students as a result.
This legislation would enable Maryland to fund this program across our state for the next school year, while we consider how to build upon the successes of the past two years. Other states have moved forward with healthy school meals for all, and Congress is considering it as well, as part of the child nutrition reauthorization. But what Maryland can do — and should do — is build a bridge to the future by passing our legislation and making the investment in the health, nutrition and education of the students in Maryland.
Ron Young is a Democratic member of the Maryland State Senate, representing District 3, and a former teacher. Michael J. Wilson is the Director of Maryland Hunger Solutions
