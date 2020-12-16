Traditions will be broken this Christmas season of 2020. There will be fewer parties, fewer gatherings, whether in the home, neighborhood or office, and those gatherings that do take place will see only a fraction of their usual population. So it is in my home.
For 40 years, we’ve celebrated the holidays with a Christmas carol singalong. It began with a modest group at first, just close family and maybe a few family friends. Just as I added carol after carol and reading after reading to our songbook, so too did we add more family and more friends. There has always been enough people to fully choreograph, song and movement, each of the Twelve Days of Christmas. Over the years, we’ve only missed one or two such gatherings, when illness hit us over the holidays.
Our holiday table also grew, with the generosity of our guests, from a few cookies and seasonal snacks to a carb-busting smorgasbord of dips, crackers, cookies, cakes, candies, veggies, canapes of all sorts, wines, a dizzying offering of craft beers, cider, soft drinks and more. The offerings demonstrated the crazy adage: “Too much is just right!” Every little tray or bowl celebrated the season in combinations of red, green, gold and silver.
The living room, later the family room, both could not hold the merrymakers. Folks alternated between the goodies at the table and caroling, as space was available. Crowded? Sure, but a good kind of crowding where you could still catch up with friends and share a private laugh or two. This happy expansion led to decorating the entire home. Every single room had its own Christmas tree, whether a knick-knack or the full-grown fir in the living room. This tree was decorated in ornaments dating back to our parents’ first tree together to little curios we picked up during the year. Even the modest artwork on the walls got temporarily replaced by Christmas themes.
It’s fair to say that a fictional hero of ours is “Old Fezzwig” from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” If we can believe our friends enthusiasm for this gathering, it seems we might have hosted as loving and cheerful a gathering as Fezzwig did for Dickens’ young men Scrooge and Marley.
The readings we shared were as varied as the holiday snacks. They ran the same gamut as the carols, from reverent to silly; from “O Holy Night” to “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” One reading might be from the Bible, and another from “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” When we could get volunteers, we’d have those readings done in the best theatrical voice. The evening usually closed with “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
Every year it’s been an exhausting labor of love. Come the end of the evening we usually were usually quite ready for the welcome “long winter’s nap.” And despite the next morning’s massive cleanup, it was faced with acceptance; it was, after all, a small price to pay for a grand get-together.
Obviously, with staying-in-place, face masks, hand washing and the threat of a serious health situation, we will not be having our party this year. We’ve notified our friends, and they understand. It’s sad, and I will miss the one time during the year when I will happily sing out loud, even though those sitting next to me seem to endure it with an amused smile. I’ll miss some of the group who are willing and talented enough to confidently and beautifully sing a beloved solo.
I’ve had a few people over the years ask why we bother. I do not practice any religion though I was raised a Catholic. Still, Christmas is something special, something that makes all the work for celebration worth it. At one point in “A Christmas Carol,” Ebeneezer Scrooge asks his nephew why he celebrates Christmas. His answer reflects our feelings when he replies, “There are many things from which I might have derived good, by which I have not profited, I dare say,” returned the nephew. “But I am sure I have always thought of Christmas time, when it has come round…as a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time; the only time I know of, in the long calendar of the year, when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people below them as if they really were fellow-passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys. And therefore, uncle, though it has never put a scrap of gold or silver in my pocket, I believe that it has done me good, and will do me good; and I say, God bless it!”
We will return to our singalong. Maybe in the grand cosmic scheme of things, we need a break from the usual, from the little things like simply being together, that make life worthwhile. In my mind and heart, I hope for a Christmas Carol singalong of 2021 to be in many ways, maybe the most jubilant gathering we will have. I hope we will then sing louder, laugh with greater joy and love one another more than we ever have. I hope it is thus for you.
Steve Lloyd writes from Clover Hill and may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net.
(3) comments
Sounds like a wonderful party! Thank you for sharing. And a special thanks for mentioning that it isn't religious.
Steve,
Your celebrations seem joyous. We too have a tradition of "“Too much is just right!." This year, our already pared down celebration may now need to be even smaller. Possibly no Christmas celebration with the grandkids and family. No very special Christmas Eve candlelight service .With the increasing strain on our local healthcare providers and hospitals it would seem the Christian thing to do.
But it does not stop the magic of the season. The "reason" for the season. The celebration of the greatest event in the history of mankind. The birth of Jesus Christ. In your closing you mentioned hope for the future. That is the essence of Christmas. God is with us and we have the promise of eternal life
I am sorry you seem to say you have lost faith in the real "reason" for the season.(" I do not practice any religion ") _That certainly is the progressive thing to say. But truthfully it sounds like your still a believer. The Bible lesson that I understood for the first tine this year was what made Mary exceedingly special. She believed the seemingly impossible without doubt.
jsk: While I do not share your Christian dogma, I do give those who do the space they need to carry forth their beliefs without interference or prejudice; so long as they reciprocate. You may want to call me Godless but I do have faith in a higher power through my practice of Deism. Indeed, many or our founding fathers, Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Madison, all practiced this faith called Deism. Diesm is a philosophical belief in human reason as a reliable means of solving social and political problems. Happy Holidays.
