We just about made it through the COVID-19 pandemic and here we are — ready to rip the masks off and celebrate with a cold drink; juicy grilled hamburgers with a slice of tomato and Vidalia onion; hot dogs with mustard, relish, diced onions and baked beans; and whatever goes with it. And since Monday is Memorial Day, after we put our flags out, we need to take time to recognize those who gave their lives in the service of our country. Thousands and thousands of them, and more to come.
We don’t want to celebrate, or honor, war. We do want to honor those who died fighting honorably and bravely under this country’s flag. They didn’t hesitate when called upon to fight our country’s battles. Maybe those in charge of sending our young people into war zones need to do the hesitating. Maybe they need to pause and consider if there is another way, maybe even a diplomatic or cooperative solution to situations we automatically jump into, rather than be considered timid or weak.
Maybe it’s time to really, truly use an organization like the United Nations to tackle international problems. But only after peace efforts have been pursued as aggressively as our efforts to go to war. Despite our good intentions in pursuit of the bad guys, we usually wind up wreaking havoc on all those non-combatants who only want to live a life without fear.
On future Memorial Days, we could still have the bands, the flags, stirring speeches, and the veterans, but we’d also be honoring those diplomats, decision makers and politicians who kept us out of needless and endless wars. Joining in that celebration would be the many doctors, nurses, teachers, researchers, social workers, youth workers, local problem solvers — the best and brightest among us — who never had to sacrifice their lives to satisfy our country’s unchecked readiness to go to war.
That will take a major attitude adjustment, but it’s worth a try.
One thing you can count on is the tradition of the Harmony Cornet Band playing at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Memorial Day. The American Legion-sponsored event starts at noon. Monocacy Middle School music teacher and band director Rebecca Lehman’s great, great grandfather played trombone in the band in the early 1900s, and her mom plays clarinet. She said the band, whose members range in age from 19 to the 80s, “brings together musicians who are not professionals” but love playing and keeping the patriotic music alive and well in the younger generation.
The Harmony Corner Band has a unique spin-off in the Swingin’ Harmony big band. And they really do swing.
Switching gears completely here, I need to clear up a 214-acre mistake in the last column — the one on the Senior Services Division’s free lunch — that had Othello Regional Park in the wrong place. How do you misplace a park?
It’s like this. Othello Park might be on Jefferson Pike but it clearly isn’t in Jefferson. I even went back to check. It’s in Petersville, in the Brunswick region. The county lists the location as Knoxville, but it’s still in the Brunswick region.
Setting me straight was Jackie Ebersole, burgess of Rosemont from 1995-2011. She explained that the county originally developed a donated site on Sumantown Road for a Brunswick Region Park. She was asked to be on the committee designing that site. “I loved doing it,” she said by email. But, “It did not take us long to decide that the donated site was a bad fix for a region park. We went ahead and designed it as a park for study of wildlife, for the Boy Scouts to use and a lot of other things. It is now called Catoctin Creek Park.”
So, Brunswick had to wait a few more years until the county bought the Flook Farm at the corner of Md. 180 and Petersville Road, to develop as the Brunswick Region Park. “Brunswick has been on the list (for a regional park) forever,” Ebersole said. “It was much needed and is well-used already. Paul Dial was parks director at the time and did a great job.”
Ebersole was also on the committee that helped develop Othello Park and helped design other county parks when she worked in the engineering department of Harris, Smariga & Associates from 1991-97.
Peace- and park-lover Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
