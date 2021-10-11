As we enter our second autumn under the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for now, positivity rates and infections appear to be slowing down in many parts of the country where infections were surging not long ago. Let’s hope that positive trend continues. As I write though, the local transmission rate is actually high, according to the Frederick County Health Department’s website.
It seems that we shouldn’t get too overconfident and that maybe we should keep our guard up here in our community. Regarding the larger national trend, do we really believe that declining positivity rates and infections would be the case if everybody had refused to get the vaccine or at least wear masks? I think not.
Months ago, I read about a protest right here in Frederick County against masking. There were pictures of families and kids with signs that read, “I can’t breathe,” which I couldn’t help but wonder if the protestors were drawing a comparison to the George Floyd incident, but with a COVID-19 twist.
Personally, I thought it was a poor choice of words and my reaction was, if you think you can’t breathe while wearing a mask, imagine how hard it will be to breathe if you get infected and wind up in the emergency room. As a TV journalist, in my real job, I often see footage of people being intubated, which doesn’t get aired because it’s too disturbing. So, if the data (think actual facts, scientific evidence) doesn’t worry you, the idea of tubes being shoved down your throat should definitely worry you. Trust me — or even better — trust the medical experts, that you don’t want to get this thing because then sadly you’re really going to need that “I can’t breathe” sign.
But hey, we’ve seen this aversion to scientific evidence before and I’m not only referring to climate change denialists, but what is one of the most significant rejections of evidence in human history which culminated in the imprisonment of Galileo Galilei. As you probably already know, in the early 1600s, Galileo, supporting and building on the earlier scientific findings of Nicolaus Copernicus, had the unmitigated audacity of publishing papers stating that the Earth revolved around the sun instead of the other way around, which was the conventional wisdom (if we can even call it that) of that era. So, for being accurate, he was found guilty of heresy by the all-powerful Inquisition and restricted to house arrest for the rest of his life due to his elderly age.
Misinformation is nothing new. It seems like too many people believe this virus is politically motivated. Yes, viruses can be smart per se, but not that smart. They don’t care if you’re a Democrat, Republican, independent or apolitical because their goal is to reproduce, transmit and infect their host, which has overwhelmingly proven to be someone who is not vaccinated. I’ve even heard that the vaccine can give you Parkinson’s? Really?
Let’s get real, apart from people who have legitimate medical reasons and some with religious reasons for not getting vaccinated, most of us are eligible to get the shots. Winter and flu season are around the corner and reversing course now by allowing infections to rise again would be like fumbling inside the 10-yard line when it’s first and goal. No doubt frustrating, knowing that you were that close to a touchdown.
Unfortunately, with COVID, it’s not just about giving up those six or seven points, it’s more like you could lose the game and even wind up last in your division — and on top of that you’re risking your life. So how about a dose (or a couple) for reality’s sake? Your family, your friends, your community and your country will thank you.
Nelson embraces unconventional wisdom and still believes in science. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com.
