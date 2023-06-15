My wife and I watch “Jeopardy” every weekday night and, like virtually all of the quiz show’s fans, we play along with and against the assorted brainiacs, nerds, geeks and Mensa members in the show’s perpetually rotating contestant pool.
My wife is far better at “Jeopardy” than I am, but I manage to nail an occasional response, especially in the sports categories.
We two septuagenarians agree, however, that each of us could improve our game exponentially were we allotted additional time to rummage through the cluttered closets of our memories to come up with the correct response. Well, duh.
“Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Geezer Jeopardy, a five-hour game-show experience where all of the contestants are seasoned citizens and the action and excitement are … nonexistent.”
Those fortunate enough to make it to their 70s have usually come to the realization that while all of the old synapses may still be intact, they’re firing at significantly slower speeds than in their youth. It happens.
We Boomers, who once smugly cautioned the world not to trust anyone over 30, are today parodied by greeting cards and bumper stickers that warn “don’t trust anyone 30 years younger than you.” Mildly amusing perhaps, but actually little more than a deflection intended to ameliorate the reality confronting Boomers. It’s a reality every generation eventually confronts: The older you get, the better you were — and the worse you are.
Granted, this is generalization. Its applicability is significant, but not universal.
That said, the popular platitude (particularly among the aging and the aged) that “age is not just a number, it’s a state of mind” ignores the fact that the number greatly influences the state of mind. Having experienced ages 65 and 75, I can attest they are decidedly different in many ways, few of them positive.
These age-related realities can be difficult to accept, but denial is delusion. It’s worth noting that acceptance, denial and delusion are prime ingredients in the mix of today’s volatile national politics.
If the latest political polls prove prescient, in 17 months, the only two credible candidates on the ballot for the 2024 presidential election will be Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Trump’s milestone numbers (age: currently, at election and end of term) are 77, 78 and 82. Biden’s are 80, 82 and 86.
This dismal prospect should send a shiver of trepidation from north to south and sea to shining sea.
Think about it. As America stands all wobbly legged on the ledge of an existential crevasse while juggling several roaring chainsaws of national and geopolitical crises, we are seriously … considering … reelecting … the two geeziest geezers ever to run for and occupy the office of president of the United States.
This is true Geezer Jeopardy on a national scale.
The advanced age of these two retreads is, by itself, legitimate cause for concern as to whether they’re up to the physical and intellectual rigors required of the presidency. But when candidate scrutiny is expanded to include personality, character, ethics and morality, these guys come up as empty vessels.
Arguments can be made that one candidate or the other is somehow less unfit, but reasonable people must agree that neither should be given a second shot at the office.
This then raises the question(s): How did these two old and deeply flawed men achieve the presidency in the first place, and what in God’s name is the country thinking by giving them both the opportunity to double down on the travesty?
Louise was spot on when she cautioned Thelma that in life “you get what you settle for.” No way should America settle for this. No way.
