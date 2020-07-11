Let’s say it’s 2060. All the trends that were bending life in 2020 have continued to shape the way America’s 2 billion people have persevered.
To wit:
- Amazon has purchased Starbucks, and now delivers morning lattes to your door by drone and robot, along with nutritious, pre-packaged no-calorie lunches and vegetarian dinners you can whip up later in the day. No muss, no fuss.
- Lowe’s and Home Depot have merged, and offer customers snap-together plastic backyard swimming pools — with attached barbecue decks! — so simple they can be assembled in one afternoon. The instructions have pictures but no words. No reading necessary.
- PDQ Builders is cranking out instant housing developments that feature communities of Styrofoam townhouses from the low $400,000’s and PVC single-family homes from the mid-$900,000’s. Every unit is on a cul-de-sac. Move-in ready.
But some bad things have happened, too.
- Disney has purchased Fox News and replaced the lovable but aging Sean Hannity with Pinocchio. Mary Poppins has taken over for Erin Burnett since the entertainment behemoth also bought CNN and launched a let’s-make-news-fun-again campaign.
- China is still not buying as many strawberries from American farmers as it promised to do in the latest trade agreement.
- Covid-127 is continuing to threaten vulnerable populations, especially people over 110. And Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who fled to the CDC when Disney showed up at CNN, is still pleading for people to wear face masks.
The most troubling thing of all, however, is the continuing lack of a statue honoring Donald Trump. The Make America White Again organization, which grew out of the old Trump campaign machine, still hasn’t decided on what kind of statue they should commission, or where it should be installed. And they want to be sure it’s protester-proof.
Mr. Trump, as you may recall, wanted to have his image chiseled into the stone at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. He directed the Army Corps of Engineers to develop a plan to move Abraham Lincoln’s face a bit to the right, making room for his own mug between old Abe and Theodore Roosevelt. But the project was abandoned because the work might have cracked the eyeglasses hanging on Teddy’s nose.
The aforementioned Mr. Hannity was hired to find a new site, and he recommended Stone Mountain in Georgia. But problems developed when surveys showed there wasn’t enough rock there to accommodate Mr. Trump’s image of himself. And then it was learned that Disney already had plans to turn the property into a Covid-free, no-mask climbing park festooned with Confederate flags. The proposal was dumped.
Amazon offered to buy and donate Mount Washington in New Hampshire, but the locals didn’t want the name of the thing changed and Mr. Trump’s kids didn’t think it was high enough, at 6,288.2 feet, to sufficiently honor their dad. Besides, it was often shrouded in clouds and was really rainy in winter.
PDQ then proposed a giant Styrofoam likeness of Mr. Trump on a flat, 500-acre site near Tulsa, Oklahoma. They’d pay for a PVC parking lot, too. The project could be shaped up and opened to the public in just three months — quicker, even, if the daytime temps didn’t exceed 120 and melt the foam.
That idea seemed like a winner to the Sooners, especially after folks in the area were assured that Mr. Trump would be sculpted wearing a MAGA cap and would absolutely not be wearing a face mask. On top of that, PDQ said, the Styrofoam lump could be painted to match Mr. Trump’s face and hair color.
The MAWA people rejoiced and held a big, elbow-to-elbow, cheek-to-cheek swim party and barbecue at a huge pool provided by Lowe’s Depot. Everybody really liked the strawberry shortcake. But alas, the joy was cut short when those pesky MSNBC people broke into regular programming to report that Trump Triumph, as the project was called, was not to be.
The far-left louts had learned the property was bisected by an oil pipeline right-of-way. Worse, the easement had been owned by a Russian oligarch — Vladimir Putin’s great-great uncle — since the late 1890s, even before Oklahoma was taken away from Native Americans and made a state in 1907. The Russkies wanted to be sure they could get their Alaska oil to refineries in Texas. The czar had bought a car, and needed gas.
Say it’s not so!
But it wasn’t fake news, it was so, and Trump Triumph was doomed.
At least everybody learned that an eternal truth remained intact: If it ain’t one thing, it’s another. And the “another” is usually the dratted Democrats.
