Who says we’re not tough? Like the rest of the world, we’ve been fighting the coronavirus pandemic for nine months. But unlike the rest of the world, we’ve been fighting a political pandemic as well, for four tortuous years.
Could that political pandemic be over? Will we be able to say with any confidence, “our long national nightmare is over,” as Gerald Ford did in 1974 when he was inaugurated after the resignation of President Richard Nixon? There’s a good chance that may happen, although extraordinary circumstances, like the demand for vote recounts, and the need to accurately count mail-in ballots, delayed the final decision, at least by midday on Thursday.
Let’s not assume the worst, that we’re in for four more years of incompetence. Let’s take the high road and assume our president is out of a job after Jan. 20 and has to be restrained from setting fire to the White House. Let’s also assume that our next president is soliciting direction for his new term. Well, sure, we can do that. In fact, we’ve been waiting a long time to be able to do just that. Here’s one list:
Take leadership in the fight against the coronavirus — strong leadership. Use all the federal resources to provide whatever supplies the states need, instead of forcing them to compete against each other and the federal government. Listen to the experts and base actions on science, not politics. Ditch international competition — including the development of a coronavirus vaccine — and provide whatever expertise this rich and talented nation can offer to poorer countries.
Acknowledge that health care for all is a right, not an unattainable goal for those who can’t afford it. Don’t kick this can down the road. Work on it.
Decent, affordable housing for all should also be a right, not a privilege. Provide incentives for building enough living spaces for all of us, including our growing homeless population.
Whatever happened to the idea of a program similar to the Civilian Conservation Corps, whose work we still benefit from 80 or more years later? The modern-day version of that successful program could be a nationwide effort to re-build and repair our critical infrastructure of roads, bridges, tunnels, and sewer and water systems.
When did we start allowing guns or other weapons at protest rallies? Doesn’t sound much like the constitutional provision of the right “peaceably to assemble.” Would be a lot more peaceful without the weapons, and the looters. It’s also not unconstitutional to lock up the looters.
America is still the shining light on the horizon, or whatever image you want to use. We’re all immigrants. We’re a nation that has benefited from those with courage, initiative and boldness to leave their homes, overcome obstacles to get here, and make us stronger, make us better. But let’s do it right, by setting our quotas and sticking to them.
We’re also a nation that has so much to offer to the world. But we shouldn’t be so arrogant, so nation-centric, to think that we can’t benefit from cooperating with others internationally. We need to support our friends and our traditional allies. Maybe we can even find common ground with some of our traditional adversaries, instead of demonizing them to justify our continually growing military buildup.
To me, the biggest problem is healing the divisions that were encouraged over the past four years. That will take time because the feelings run deep on a number of issues. It’s always been simmering right below the surface, like the hate-filled actions of white supremacist groups. But our president’s incendiary rhetoric has allowed these groups to grow and prosper, with a presidential seal of approval that is so outrageous and unbelievable.
Removing the fire starter will help. Our presumed next president, at least during the campaign. has sounded sincerely eager to heal our widening divisions. What a refreshing change that will be. Remember that country we left four years ago, the one with civility, decency and respect for others? We can have that country again. We can make America, America again.
That’s about it. No more unsolicited advice. Except if you want to hire me for one of those high-paying jobs where I can get a blue flight jacket with the presidential seal on it, that would be really cool.
Presidential adviser candidate Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
Realize when you are being manipulated. Watch Netflix' "The Social Dilemma," soldier through its sophomoric dramatizations, and ask yourself if its core message speaks to you.
