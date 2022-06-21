On June 20, 1972, I was walking along the Ocean City boardwalk with friends from the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company attending the Maryland State Firemen’s Convention.
One looked at the sky and said, “Wow, that sure looks funny.” Looking north from Ocean City, the sky was a beautiful azure blue. Looking south toward Virginia, an ominous cloud band formed a perfect circle in the sky.
These suspicious clouds were making a slow swirling motion as they churned north. They were the leading edge of the remnants of Hurricane Agnes that had been downgraded to a tropical storm and was targeting the Northeast.
It was anticipated the Tropical Storm Agnes would bring heavy rains to the Frederick area.
We departed Ocean City on June 21, into torrential rain. As we approached Frederick on U.S. 40, small streams and creeks that parallel the road were raging waters as wide as a major river with Class 5 rapids.
We drove on the lower Jug Bridge over the Monocacy. The river was well above flood stage and rapidly rising.
At the time, I was a part-time dispatcher at Frederick County Central Alarm and living with my parents. I assumed a full-time dispatch position effective July 1 at age 19.
At the original “Central Alarm” center, dispatchers worked with only one person at a time compared to as many as 20 or more communications specialists on duty at the Emergency Communications Center today.
In 1972, I was hired for a new shift of noon to 8 p.m. to give an extra dispatcher during peak hours. But I frequently worked alone when I covered for dispatchers that took off a shift. I was the sixth full-time employee.
In Frederick, I was dropped off at my parents’ house in Monocacy Village — long enough so say “hi” and unload my suitcase from the convention before I was off to “Central Alarm.”
The little office where normally one person worked was filled with several dispatchers. Chief Dispatcher Donald Trimmer was trying to coordinate responses around the county in the days before house numbers, cellphones, GPS or 911. I believe all full-time dispatchers and many part-time dispatchers reported to duty during the three days of constant flooding.
There were three emergency phones to answer calls. One was at the radio dispatcher desk, a second was at a separate desk across the room, and the third was in the bathroom.
As you normally worked alone, this phone, on the bathroom wall, was a necessity. A pad of paper hung on a piece of string. A tin can with pencils and pens was mounted on the wall.
A dispatcher literally sat on the toilet, took emergency calls and wrote down information, then opened the bathroom door and yelled for someone to relay dispatch information to a radio desk.
Dispatching each incident was a challenge.
In 1972, Frederick County had one radio frequency. Both dispatch and on-scene operations shared a channel. The radio dispatcher would tell units on the air to “stand by” and stop talking to enable the dispatch of another incident.
Incidents that required units from another county were more difficult, with no mutual-aid radio system in Frederick. These incidents required Frederick County to “cross monitor,” talking on the Frederick channel and listening to a busy monitor of the adjoining mutual aid county.
Water rescues, flooded basements and building evacuations were nonstop.
Most county road bridges across the Monocacy River were metal truss with wood planks. The bridge for Md. 80 at Buckeystown was a metal truss wooden bridge.
A farmer near Buckeystown called to say a large metal section of a bridge (probably from Md. 80) was floating in his field. The west side of Sugarloaf Mountain along Park Mills Road became an island, as every river crossing between Md. 355 and Md. 28 was destroyed.
One distressed resident reported water flowing in the back door of his house. It was coming from the Monocacy River. I directed him to immediately get out of his house, as the river was rising 6 inches an hour.
Later in the week, a picture in The Frederick News-Post of the old toll house on East Patrick Street Extended near the Monocacy showed only the peak of the roof. The house was underwater.
Somehow, over three days, we sent help to hundreds of callers throughout the county. Fortunately, no one died.
Though the monsoon-like thunderstorms that caused the Flood of 1976 did more damage in downtown Frederick, Tropical Storm Agnes of 1972 will most likely remain the greatest flood event in Frederick County history.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell, a Frederick County native, has been active in county fire and rescue service since age 16. He was the director of the Department of Emergency Communications from 2006 to 2014. He retired in 2017 as deputy chief/director of the Division of Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services. He is the author of “History of the Fire Companies of Frederick County, MD.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.