Frederick County Public Schools’ plan to introduce a Black and American Studies course for high school students is a worthy effort, but the rationale offered for it — that these topics are not currently covered adequately, and all students can’t “see themselves” in the core curriculum, according to FCPS curriculum specialist Colleen Bernard — is concerning.
Certainly, we can expect that a specialty course would “chart the accomplishments and struggles of people of African descent in America” in greater depth than a core survey course, which is wonderful, but is it unreasonable to expect that our core curriculum would also cover minorities’ history well?
Whether in a core curriculum or a more in-depth course, students should be able to comfortably discuss topics such reconstruction or Jim Crow, but some have implied this is not the case. Dr. Terry Anne Scott has been brought in to design this new course so that students “feel comfortable talking about the things that are uncomfortable and to understand that it is through that discomfort that we grow.” One would think that her well-spoken sentiment would be part and parcel of every history course, not just Black and American Studies.
What to teach about history continues to be controversial, with liberals usually arguing to place more emphasis on the history of minorities, environmental issues, and approaches to addressing problems that involve government. Liberals’ interpretation of history tends to be influenced by speculative philosophers such as Hegel, Marx, and other post-modern thought that views history inevitably leading to some sort of collectivist order.
Conservatives tends to emphasize history as a guide for moral action, viewing the past as a treasure trove of wisdom that can inform individual judgement that guides citizens in a free society. American conservatives regard the Declaration of Independence and Constitution as the best expressions in history of the tenets of good government.
Surely, a good core curriculum should contain elements of both sides. We can provide students with more depth of information about minorities and encourage them to thoroughly consider whether having more government encourages human flourishing more than our founders’ intent to constrain government for the sake of greater individual liberty. But we first must agree on the purpose of public education. I’d argue that the primary purpose of public schools is to equip students with the character and knowledge to self-govern as free citizens in a democracy, not to make students “college and career ready,” as measured by statewide tests, which don’t currently include a history assessment.
So what would a better curriculum look like? Let’s start with the fact that study after study has shown that most Americans can’t pass the test to become a naturalized citizen. While theoretical interpretations of history should certainly be part of a good high school curriculum, we should ensure students understand basic concepts like what federalism is and what the Constitutional amendments mean. Yes, we should include both the positive and negative aspects of our history, but let’s let students come to their own conclusions about whether there’s more of the former than the latter.
The 1619 project, which aims to reframe the country’s history by making slavery the center of our national narrative, includes falsehoods such as America broke from Britain to ensure slavery would continue. It’s author, Nikole Hannah-Jones, won the Pulitzer Prize for her commentary expressing this view, which popularized Project 1619 teaching materials that encourage students become activists for this distorted worldview.
On the other side, Hillsdale College published the 1776 Curriculum with the goal of having students learn history and civics based on the answer to a single question: What ideas, words, and deeds have most significantly formed the world into which students were born? This curriculum includes questions from America’s citizenship test so that students can master this basic material as well as the larger questions — both positive and negative. It’s a worthy choice as either a core curriculum or as a balance to current trends in education that exaggerate America’s failings and gloss over its virtues.
Students need inspiration, too, and FCPS ought to consider including “The American Reader: Words That Moved A Nation” as required reading. This book is a wonderful collection of American speeches and poetry, including those of Emma Lazarus which adorn the Statue of Liberty. She reminds us that our nation, despite current divisions, is still the “Mother of Exiles” who “[cries] with silent lips. Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free … Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Tom Neumark was the founding president of the Frederick Classical Charter School and has been involved in education reform for more than 20 years.
