‘Kids need an opportunity at least to get an education after a year of not getting one.” — Gov. Larry Hogan, Jan. 26.
I recently saw this quote on the Facebook page for the group FCPS Parents & Supporters Advocating For The Health And Safety Of TEACHERS. In fairness to Gov. Hogan, I was able to hear this quote in context, and what Gov. Hogan said was that “certain kids need an opportunity to get an education.”
I am sure he was referring to “at-risk” students (special ed, low-income, etc.) who have been disproportionately affected by virtual learning. Whatever the context, these words should not have left his lips. Stating, in any context, that any students in Maryland have not been getting an education for the past year is a slap in the face of every educator in the state. I am personally close to eight educators currently teaching in FCPS, and speaking for them, I can tell you this has been the hardest school year of their lives.
Each of them is working more hours than ever before. They work in the evenings and weekends, helping students and parents navigate virtual learning. They’ve spent endless hours creating videos and online content with one goal: to help students get an education. Is remote learning an ideal environment for all students? No! Have many students fallen behind? Yes! But to say students “have not been getting an education” is patently wrong on multiple levels.
First, I’m going to state the obvious. I’ve known a few students who have absolutely thrived in online learning. They are self-directed introverts who read through all of the material before the teachers are halfway through. Of course that’s who they are in and out of the classroom. There are others who have found they prefer an environment without the distractions of the classroom, they focus on their assignments and get them done efficiently and effectively.
My second observation is that the primary point of education is to help students learn how to learn. You can feed them facts and information, but if they never develop the skills to learn on their own, they have not received a full education. Virtual learning has been very effective at this. Students have learned to use the internet for more than music and videos. They have learned research skills, problem solving, persistence and independence.
It’s not just the students who are learning. Educators are learning new methods and developing new tools to help their students. By observing which students thrive in this environment, they are better able to allocate resources to the struggling students. Perhaps the most important thing they are learning is how to keep the attention of students who are native digital learners. All of these lessons will serve them well when students return to the classroom. Finally, teachers have learned to negotiate a national crisis and teach simultaneously, which is no small feat.
So let me bring this back to where I started. Gov. Hogan, I really like you, but you owe both the teachers and students an apology. All of them have gotten quite an education this year. Actually, I think we’re going to look back at the school year of 2020-2021 and remember it as the year education changed for the better.
Methods, techniques and resources will be adapted to better serve students, and hopefully parents will remember that education starts at home. All of this is to say that whenever students begin returning to the classroom, whether it’s Feb. 16 or March 1 or later on, we are going to learn that both they and their teachers have learned a lot.
Richard Krauss has been riding out the great pandemic of 2020-21 in Frederick, where he is getting an education every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.