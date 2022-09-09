We have all faced issues with customer service during the pandemic. Many businesses, especially restaurants and the hospitality industry, have been hit hard with worker shortages. Some restaurants have reduced hours, some have placed signs at the entrance to be patient as they are short-staffed, and some businesses have failed altogether. I fully understand excessive waiting times and erratic business hours due to being short-staffed. But, the lack of basic customer service is not acceptable.
Recently, my wife and I had experiences of both exceptional and horrendous customer service. Our first negative experience is an ongoing challenge that began last summer when we replaced the sliding glass door in our basement. We should have realized there was something wrong when we heard the crew discussing some kind of issue as they opened the box containing the door and framing. Things progressed until the very end when the crew foreman explained there was a part missing that sealed the door. The crew either knew this part was missing and put the door in anyway, or never checked to see if all parts were in the box.
Fast forward, almost a year later. The door is finally repaired and fully functional, and we are pleased with the door. But, after numerous phone calls, voice mails, emails and even a very negative response to the customer survey, we are still awaiting for a phone call from someone in the company to settle our account. Total lack of customer service.
Another more recent example of lack of customer service was our annual family outing to Ocean City during the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Convention in June. For the past several years, we have rented a condo from the same Realtor that provided excellent service in securing a location and any follow-up issues. The agency was sold to a national rental conglomerate headquartered on the West Coast. Our experience with this new rental mega-company has been horrible. As we entered the condo parking garage, the numbers on the parking spaces did not match the numbers on our parking pass. The new rental company never surveyed the condo to see the spaces were not marked by condo numbers but rather specifically assigned space numbers.
As we walked into the condo, it was apparent the condo was never cleaned. The response from the local Ocean City office was rather lukewarm. They could not send another cleaning crew until Sunday. My daughter would not let our grandchildren take a bath. The next day, we had a difficult time getting through to the service representative, especially when the crew did not show up when we were told. However, the cleaning crew finally came, and they did an excellent job.
Later in the day, my daughter began to wash children’s clothes, only to discover the entire timing mechanism of the washer was missing. Once again, we called the rental company, which advised they were aware of the issue and were awaiting parts. My daughter had already filled the washer with detergent and now had to find a laundromat. With three small children in the condo, it certainly would have been nice to advise us in advance of this issue, especially as we rented a condo to make sure we would have a washer and dryer.
So now, over two months and nearly a dozen calls to Ocean City and Portland, Oregon, we are awaiting some kind of refund for at least the lack of cleaning. We were recently advised it would be at least another four weeks. Another complete lack of customer service. Fortunately, some of the largest and most critical businesses have drastically improved their customer service.
Though just a few miles out of Frederick, cell coverage in our house is sporadic. We still maintain a landline telephone. Recently, without warning, the line suddenly had so much static and noise we could not talk on the phone. Amazingly, by using the Verizon repair service number for hard-wired phones, we called on a technician, who arrived the next morning, immediately discovered the issue and stopped by our house to make sure our phone line was working effectively.
Another major utility, Potomac Edison, was Johnny-on-the-spot with a recent outage due to an electrical storm. The electric power in our area is normally very dependable. When the power went out during a recent storm, the Potomac Edison reporting line was easy to use, and the power was back on within a few hours of reporting the issue. A follow-up phone call verified we had electricity.
I realize the power in major storms may be out for over 24 hours, and the phone company cannot always make repairs so quickly. But, after dealing with two businesses with horrendous customer service, it was certainly refreshing to see that two giants of industry had made great strides in customer service and responded quickly to customer needs.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a Frederick native who appreciates good customer service and thanks the Verizon and Potomac Edson line crews for their work during adverse weather.
