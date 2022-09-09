We have all faced issues with customer service during the pandemic. Many businesses, especially restaurants and the hospitality industry, have been hit hard with worker shortages. Some restaurants have reduced hours, some have placed signs at the entrance to be patient as they are short-staffed, and some businesses have failed altogether. I fully understand excessive waiting times and erratic business hours due to being short-staffed. But, the lack of basic customer service is not acceptable.

Recently, my wife and I had experiences of both exceptional and horrendous customer service. Our first negative experience is an ongoing challenge that began last summer when we replaced the sliding glass door in our basement. We should have realized there was something wrong when we heard the crew discussing some kind of issue as they opened the box containing the door and framing. Things progressed until the very end when the crew foreman explained there was a part missing that sealed the door. The crew either knew this part was missing and put the door in anyway, or never checked to see if all parts were in the box.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription