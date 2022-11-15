“Marijuana in its natural form is one of the safest therapeutically active substances known to man.” — Francis Young, Drug Enforcement Administration administrative law judge (1988).
These words ring as true today as they did almost 35 years ago. The DEA at the time disregarded its own judges ruling on whether cannabis should be rescheduled to a less restrictive level.
With the passage of Question 4 on the ballot, which passed with almost two-thirds approval, cannabis will be legal for recreational use on a limited basis. I see the disconnect between how we treat this compared to alcohol and tobacco. There is no law that I know of which limits how much alcohol or tobacco you can have if you are over the legal age limit.
I guess I’m more than a little confused. This amendment allows for 1.5 ounces and two plants. One plant outside or in a greenhouse can produce well over a pound of dried plant material and stand over 2 meters tall when growing. You can have up to 2.5 ounces, and it will now be a civil fine, and possession with intent to distribute would be reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor with a maximum of three years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.
It’s a start, I guess; paraphernalia is no longer criminal. This seems like law enforcement will be able to concentrate on violent or property crimes and not have to deal with what essentially was a tax crime issue. This whole thing literally started with the Marijuana Tax Act (1937), which made it illegal to possess cannabis without a tax stamp. The only problem was that the government wasn’t issuing any of them.
Whenever this gets sorted out, this should be huge for Frederick County. We have some of the best farmland in the country, and I would argue that we have an ideal climate for growing cannabis. Will there be co-ops, farmer’s markets or smoking lounges? What about gifting cannabis?
If you’re interested in the safety of cannabis, you can look up the Indian Hemp Drug Commission (1894), the LaGuardia Commission (1944) and the Shaffer Commission (1972). What we have known for over 50 years is that cannabis use is remarkably safe under medical or adult supervision and has been used medically and spiritually for thousands of years.
If Maryland — and specifically Frederick County — can treat craft cannabis like craft beer, we could position ourselves to compete favorably in an emerging global cannabis market. The longer we wait, the more market share we lose. Seeds and clones are an undefined area of the law. Since they don’t contain THC, they are considered hemp on the federal level, but what about the state?
It seems like there is a likely hood of some loopholes in the current system. That seems reasonable since we are trying to reinvent the wheel. But we’re talking about a plant here — and a nontoxic one at that. As long as we keep that in mind, I think we might be okay.
I look forward to the next five years, as a Maryland conservative who believes in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for every living, breathing Maryland resident. Maryland was the sight of the very first cannabis arrest, and it looks like we won’t be the sight of the last one. The Free State living up to its lineage.
John Jacobs lives and writes in Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.