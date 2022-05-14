Whoa, that was close. I almost put everyone to sleep with a grammar-related column that was guaranteed to cure insomnia. The “In search of the elusive apostrophe” piece will just have to wait in the column bank until I’m really desperate.
In its place is a variety of topics, revealing a complete lack of focus, and an inability to concentrate on one thing for more than a few minutes at a time. The first one makes me feel like I’m about to jump off that high cliff in Mexico into the ocean for the entertainment of tourists. And I don’t even like high places. There was a time in the far distant past when our teenage gang all vowed to jump off the high platform on the far side of Beaver Dam Quarry, north of Baltimore. They did, and I didn’t.
My cliff dive today is talking about abortion. My first thought is that women don’t want to have babies because of the extreme pain involved. I can relate from personal experience that it really isn’t that bad. We had our little ones in Denver, and the doctor recommended a pain killer that put me out through the whole procedure. So no, it wasn’t that bad after all.
I’ve been pretty liberal about the abortion thing for a long time but came to the realization that it isn’t a routine procedure, like pulling a tooth. It’s about ending a life. Could be some of those religious teachings, and influence of family members and friends more religious than me, have made a difference.
I also came to the realization that it’s an entirely unnecessary procedure, except in the cases of rape or incest, because of the availability of birth control pills and contraceptives. So that means you’ll have to put me in the pro-life camp.
Next on my list is the war in Ukraine. I’m all for pumping military hardware and other supplies into the effort to stop Russian aggression. I’d even like to go over there and join the fight by smacking some of those Russkies with my cane. But in addition to the billions of dollars already committed will be many more billions when we’re on the hook for the cost of helping rebuild that devastated country. Then there’s more billions for our president’s infrastructure and multiple other billion-dollar federal programs. Where is this endless supply of money supposed to be coming from?
Closer to home, Frederick folks are getting all worked up about the possible location of a library on the west side of the city. Seems like that former insurance company building on Oak Street, off U.S. Route 40 West, overlooking U.S. Route 15, is a preferred site for a library, along with other uses — possibly a 911 call center and county offices.
People who don’t live around here must think that’s within walking distance for us underserved west enders. Maybe they don’t realize it’s a bonkers idea because it’s not even safe for adults to try to cross those busy intersections. It’s just plain dangerous, and that to me tops any other rationale for converting that building into a library.
The city recognizes the danger. From its website outlining the proposed bus lane on the Golden Mile: “West Patrick Street from U.S. 15 to Waverley Drive is the busiest surface road in Frederick, accommodating over 48,000 cars per day. Unfortunately, as it is currently designed, West Patrick Street in the Golden Mile is an unwelcoming place for anyone who is not in a car. For people who are on foot or on a bike, it is a wide, noisy, and fast-moving road. For people on transit, buses must move slowly between the various shopping centers. As a result, most people who have a choice drive to the Golden Mile, and others avoid it entirely.”
Certainly does not sound like a great place for a library. Why don’t we invest in some more bookmobiles to take the library to the west end neighborhoods and use the local schools for community meetings?
Finally, we’re fortunate no one was hurt when that sinkhole opened up on Monocacy Boulevard near South Street. We’ve kind of gotten attached to the elegant sounding “City of Spires,” or the official “Rich history, bright future” county motto, and probably aren’t ready for a new “Sinkhole City” designation.
Unfocused Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
