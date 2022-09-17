We’ve lived in places where there was just nothing to do, and the biggest thrill was sitting out front, trying to guess the color of the next car coming by. Even that lost its appeal when no cars came by.
That’s not the case in Frederickland. Here we are, at the start of the Great Frederick Fair farm fest after surviving, at least by my estimate, 650,000 men, women, children, babies and dogs packed along Market Street in the Sept. 10 street fest now known as In The Streets. Hey, proud dog owners, leave the pets at home, or take your furry friends to a dog park.
One street is not enough. Give us some more walking and breathing room. Add some streets. Add some more music. Music is one of the big appeals of In The Streets, and while we’re adding more room, let’s get crazy and add some more big bands. I’ll go all out here and put in a bid for more bands like the solid, swinging Market Street Big Band, which helped get the street fest off to a great start from a prime spot near the fountain at Seventh Street.
Since this is Making-Friends-With-Dog-Lovers Day, I’ll add making-friends-with-music-lovers to that by saying that anything other than big band, blues and other forms of jazz — anything danceable, singable, whistleable or hummable — is just noise. Possible exceptions are the not-put-you-to-sleep parts of classical music, church praise bands and choirs, the Emmitsburg Community Chorus, community cornet bands, high school marching bands, and country Western music that doesn’t include whiny singing. Former News-Post co-worker Dawn told me — in the days of vinyl records — that if you play country Western music backwards, they get their wife and dog back. Well, that’s probably enough of making friends for one day.
You can learn a lot at In The Streets. I learned that it’s getting harder to make it all the way to the end. Also, the Frederick YMCA had the coolest give-a-way of the day: a banana. You could drop that in your Potomac Edison tote bag, along with bottled water, candy, ballpoint pens, miniature flashlights, plastic firefighter helmets and my favorite: clips for potato chip bags. You’d think between In The Streets and the commercial vendors at the fair, there’d be a shortage of shiny trinkets for the natives, especially pens.
I also learned that TransIT Services of Frederick County has a free ride program to take seniors or disabled residents to medical appointments and other locations in the county. I need to sign up for my October eye surgery trips to eliminate the possibility of trying to drive and running into trees or other big things that don’t move. You can apply online at FrederickCountyMD.gov/TransITplus. The free part is temporary. The usual cost is $2 each way for medical trips and $3 for nonmedical trips. Try taking a cab for $4 or $6.
Street-wandering Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
