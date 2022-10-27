So, the midterm elections are coming next week, and I have been hoping and praying that the Biden administration wouldn’t do anything in the lead-up to justify in their minds — and in the minds of the 20% of Americans who believe all the actions over the past two years have been necessary and justified — to limit participation. Say, revoking the right of “MAGA Republicans” to vote for thought crimes or unleashing a “preventive” nuclear strike against Russia because, you know, they’re really bad. Anything is possible with this DOJ and administration.
I wish people would remember that authoritarian governments — of the right or the left — are usually preceded by governments who paint the alternatives to themselves as so repugnant that voting for them becomes a moral imperative. I’ve always felt that politics is best thought of in terms of efficiency rather than morality. Many moral questions (like “equity”) are so subjective and immeasurable that one never knows when one has achieved a goal. I don’t think we want to be doing that with tax dollars. Have you seen the numbers on the baby boomers who have begun retiring in large numbers? We’ve got them to support! May I suggest charitable donations as a better, far more efficient, way to work toward your preferred world?
In any event, after two years of incompetence, I think Democrat desperation is displayed by how often they play the morality card. Just know, historically, painting your opposition in a democracy as deplorable has truly awful consequences. Nevertheless, that is the only case the Democrats can make, and I expect they will continue to make it — hard!
So, what to do? How do we try to keep ourselves together as a country when close to 70% in each party (https://pewrsr.ch/3gMVIgF) view the other as reprehensible?
I am told by Democrat election-denying Trump-resistors that “DeSantis is the worst” (how can that be if Trump was being compared to Satan), and I honestly can’t think of a viable Democrat candidate in 2024. My solution to this problem is nominating Tulsi Gabbard. In former Congresswoman Gabbard, we have what is truly the best of America. A Samoan-American female pacifist Hindu who volunteered to serve in the U.S. military, Ms. Gabbard recently abandoned the Democratic Party as too beholden to rich corporate interests and cynically playing the race card at every opportunity to stifle discussion. Well, thankfully, that last practice seems to be abating somewhat. Just as I wrote in a column many months ago, if you continuously call even the most mundane political disagreement “racist,’’ you cheapen the word, and it loses its power. Sadly, I think that has happened.
Most reasonable people know that a country with a huge Black middle class and the most Black millionaires in the world (https://bit.ly/3DznIgp) cannot, almost by definition, be institutionally racist (however, that term is being defined currently). How could such a despicable nation elect a Black man to be president? Twice? We have a serious underclass problem in America mostly, for people of color, in our urban centers. However, the problem there is one-party (Democrat) rule, not systemic oppression. As you know, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing — voting Democrat — and expecting a different result.
In any case, Congressperson Gabbard offers something for everyone. For those on the left, she is all about the redistribution of incomes to help rectify the ridiculous disparities between almost obscenely wealthy Americans (mere millionaires need not apply) and the rest of us. Tax law that comes down on trusts (I know few adults who have led lives characterized by achievement who have also been the beneficiary of a trust. Not causal perhaps but certainly correlative) and duplicitous tax shelters will surely warm the hearts of progressives.
For those on the right, perhaps we get less, but I am willing to roll the dice on a woman who, as I said, represents the best of what America has to offer who also has the temerity to call the left on the woke nonsense of the past two years. If Hillary Clinton has issues with her, she’s OK in my book!
As I said at the end of my last essay, the reality we are living through today is entirely human made. The inflation, the incredible increase in violent crime, the hysteria about impending climate doom, our enemies abroad joining together, our children being sexualized at ever-earlier ages, the divisiveness — all of this can go away as quickly as it appeared.
Vote. And think about Gabbard in ’24. Let the 21st century era of good feeling begin!
David E. Staveley, Ph.D., lives and writes in Monrovia with his family. He can be reached at destaveley@gmail.com.
(2) comments
Gabbard would do much better running as a Republican. As poorly as she ran last time, I think she would do even worse if she runs again as a Democrat.
The highlight of her campaign was winning 3% of the Democratic primary vote in Puerto Rico - and that was after she dropped out.
