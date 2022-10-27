So, the midterm elections are coming next week, and I have been hoping and praying that the Biden administration wouldn’t do anything in the lead-up to justify in their minds — and in the minds of the 20% of Americans who believe all the actions over the past two years have been necessary and justified — to limit participation. Say, revoking the right of “MAGA Republicans” to vote for thought crimes or unleashing a “preventive” nuclear strike against Russia because, you know, they’re really bad. Anything is possible with this DOJ and administration.

I wish people would remember that authoritarian governments — of the right or the left — are usually preceded by governments who paint the alternatives to themselves as so repugnant that voting for them becomes a moral imperative. I’ve always felt that politics is best thought of in terms of efficiency rather than morality. Many moral questions (like “equity”) are so subjective and immeasurable that one never knows when one has achieved a goal. I don’t think we want to be doing that with tax dollars. Have you seen the numbers on the baby boomers who have begun retiring in large numbers? We’ve got them to support! May I suggest charitable donations as a better, far more efficient, way to work toward your preferred world?

Gabbard would do much better running as a Republican. As poorly as she ran last time, I think she would do even worse if she runs again as a Democrat.

The highlight of her campaign was winning 3% of the Democratic primary vote in Puerto Rico - and that was after she dropped out.

