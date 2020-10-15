It’s a funny thing: I taught political science for 17 years and have a Ph.D. in the field, but that doesn’t seem to matter much. Among liberal progressives, a group that generally values education and expertise, if you are on the “wrong” side of the issue, clearly your credentials were either mistakenly granted or suspiciously purloined.
Many of my former colleagues, liberal progressives and socialists, all would simply say when questioned by non-professionals, “You have Fox, I have a Ph.D. I win.” I always thought that was quite arrogant, but like any group of experts, there was always a sense that they knew better than the common man or woman. I never felt that way.
I have been struck for some time now by a growing chasm between the right and the left of American politics that has very little to do with policy or any understanding of civic duty or anything else we taught in class. It has to do with attitude. The left seems to be overwhelmingly characterized by a negativity about everything: the climate, the economy, COVID, fairness — you name it and they are down about it and looking to the government and “experts” (not me of course) to come up with solutions and a plan for them.
People on the right of American politics tend toward optimism and self-reliance. Many of the poorest places in America are now “red” and the left gets frustrated by the rubes who don’t know well enough to vote in their own self-interest. They fundamentally misunderstand.
These people don’t want a D.C. generated plan or a paternalistic government deciding what they should get, they want government to get out of their way. They want a chance at achieving a better life for themselves and their children even if “experts” tell them that the American dream is a mirage. They still believe. That belief is, in my opinion, priceless. It helps us to get out of bed in the morning after a succession of bad days. It gets us to tell our children to try harder and they will achieve, not that the deck is stacked against them. It tells us not to rely on a government that is “systemically racist” to solve our problems for us. It tells us, in a word, not to give up hope. It tells us to remain eternally optimistic. It is a fundamental difference between the right and the left in American politics and it makes me thank God daily that I switched sides almost 20 years ago.
Evidence of this divide is not hard to find. Turn on the TV and you will see it among the “journalists” who long ago stopped reporting and started editorializing. I turn on MSNBC and CNN and am met with constant negativity and scowls. The only time the “reporters” smile is when they are mocking someone on the right as a simpleton. COVID, which has tragically killed 2.75 percent of the people who have tested positively, not those who have contracted it, (according to the CNN ghoulishly updated death clock 0.06 percent of Americans have died of this plague) is discussed as if it is the new Black Death, which killed almost 50 percent of Europe. I believe life is sacred, but to talk about this pandemic as if it was a national crisis deserving the lockdown (in America, surely you jest!) of the entire economy, the closure of schools and government mandates on Americans’ behaviors? Please.
According to a recent Gallup poll (not a pro-Trump organization) 56 percent of Americans said they were better off now than they were four years ago. This poll was conducted in mid-September after the economy had been closed for six months and unemployment had gone from near zero to 8 percent. Imagine what the poll would have reported had it been done in February.
If Joe Biden wins and the Democrats take the Senate, I fear our country will be unrecognizable by next May. We will have two new states (D.C. and Puerto Rico) the end of the filibuster and the Electoral College, the end of energy independence (remember “no blood for oil?” Neither does the left), the normalization and acceptance as “mostly peaceful protests” of violence against law enforcement and public institutions, an assault on the stock market (there is only so much that can be squeezed from the top 10 percent of earners who already pay 70 percent of federal taxes), Truth and Reconciliation commissions (seriously, MSNBC has suggested it) and a packed and fully politicized Supreme Court. It is doubtful the left will ever be voted out in such a system. Why the answer to those who cry “systemic racism” at every turn, is even more government, I’ll never understand.
As the father of three biracial children, I do not want a world where the government decides what they can have based on a race-based quota system. I want my children to be judged, if they must be judged here on Earth, based on their abilities and their goodness; not judged by an unelected bureaucrat inside the beltway. This is why, on Nov. 3, it’ll be a momentous vote.
David E. Staveley, Ph.D. writes from Monrovia. He can be reached at destaveley@gmail.com.
Here's absolute proof of the cancel culture - Twitter and Facebook both stopped the story about the emails on Hunter Biden's laptop that the NYP published. But do they do the same about suspect stories about Trump? Hell no! The CEO of Twitter even just admitted they are biased. I knew, a long time ago and told my liberal friends that this would happen and that Joe and Hunter's shenanigans would come to light and change the election game showing Sleepy Joe is corrupt along with his son and Obummer turned a blind eye to it. The chickens have come home to roost. You reap what you sow!! 47 years a swamp rat and a millionaire off the American tax payers.
I just want to go a day without feeling I have to watch some news to know what outrageous thing Trump has done or said today. He ruins lives. He's ended lives. I had no left/right bias. I'm Independent. I vote for YOU based on my opinion of YOU. I'm over-saturated with R thinking now. Your messiah is a bully you all hide behind and snicker. I met you as a kid and thought you grew up too. Do-nothings.
Like those self-reliant conservatives in the military or working in the military-industrial complex. Oh wait; who funds that again?
Des; I see the greatest reason for this chasm is people throwing out one-sided generalizations of groups of people when they know, or should know, that these are just simplistic representations.
[thumbup] I sure hope you are right. Groups at rallies seem to be in agreement in their resistance to simple restrictions. Do my eyes deceive.
Awesome, spot on. This really sums up the difference's today.
Corgi, I'll disagree since it denigrates one group and doesn't recognize the flaws of the other group as well. Nothing more than adding to the discord with generalizations, half truths and personal opinion.
This isn't even close to an evenhanded critique, it's a litany of Fox News buzzwords. A PhD should have a better command of rhetoric.
I was thinking, having a PhD gives you liscense to be arrogant! I don't mind, you earned it! Then I read further.
It is hard to understand how someone that has Ph.D. wrote this article but okay.
So the left is seen as negative because we are concerned and want to effect change when it comes to the climate, the economy, COVID, fairness ? So we are to just not worry and be happy? Since when does burying our heads in sand solve anything?
We aren't Republicans...who think the answers are somewhere in the sand if they go deep enough.
Doesn't he want to solve Covid or climate change or racism, that surely his biracial children have experienced ?
(there is only so much that can be squeezed from the top 10 percent of earners who already pay 70 percent of federal taxes)..where did he come up with nonsense? How did Mr. Staveley forget about the corporations that pay no taxes at all, if EVERYONE and EVERY BUSINESS paid their fair share of taxes, you know like rich corporations then there is a lot more left to squeeze. Also did he forget that the orange one paid only $750.00 dollars in federal income taxes so no we are not taxing everyone fairly are we?
This really is a nonsensical article and maybe why Mr. Staveley is looked upon by his colleagues as an oddity.
Trump can't even remember the name of the virus that infected his kid....one time caling it "the um..um...you know what it is" and another (in this video)..."he had...he had...the um...corona-19 virus" and then lies about everything from there on. Cuomo in this video shows just what a boob Trump is, and how utterly incompetent and uncaring he is toward anyone but himself. https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2020/10/15/trump-family-coronavirus-cuomo-open-cpt-vpx.cnn
Dave is making a strong and erudite case here to "BELIEVE". And to always keep HOPE alive. I don't know about y'all, but I'm HOPING and truly BELIEVE Dave's next column will be in December, when he can convincingly speak to, and make a case supporting, his belief in Santa Claus.
@MRS M
I am really looking forward to that column, his biracial children should also enjoy it.
I agree the LTE is spot on. Case in point, The Party and its political arm (MSM, Social Media) are election meddling as of right now. Why haven’t the major networks, cable networks, Twitter and Facebook reported, referenced or allowed the comment on the bombshell news regarding Wheezy’s lie that he didn’t know anything about Hunter’s business or that he didn’t meet with executives from Burisma?
Hey Piddle....let's see you try to tell us that THIS is not meddling with the ballot...it is, after all, a felony what they are doing. https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/14/politics/california-republicans-ballot-drop-boxes-cease-and-desist/index.html
Lil’ Greggy can you answer the question? Or, does your silence show that Wheezy is just as corrupt as The Party.
As I posted on another thread GregF:
GregF, Untoward? yes. Poor taste? Absolutely! A felony? Absolutely not. Not even illegal, and may also be done here in Maryland. This story was on the NBC nightly news on Tuesday. 25 states, including California and Maryland allow others to deliver ballots to the voting board. It was a shocker to me too. Please see the NBC story at this link.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFng9YGKUwI
Liberal progressive orthodoxy asserts that all conservatives, republicans and dissenting voices are illegitimate and should thus be shutdown and canceled, leaving no room for debate or for ideological cleavages--they're right and you're wrong! These ideologues embrace the motto of "Ready, Fire, Aim!" And, it is the liberal progressive PhDs who exhibit, and grotesquely specialize in, academic and pedantic condescension of those with whom they disagree. Their arrogance is breathtaking and essentially smacks of, "If only you poor dumb fools had the benefit of my Liberal Arts education you would see things more clearly."
This vocal minority of disenfranchised radicals vociferously demand unceasing virtue signaling and the repudiation of all things capitalism as signs of conformity. Marxism, they believe, is the only acceptable solution to deal with their inexhaustible list of social injustices. Among their more absurd demands is the equality of outcome over equality of opportunity!
@dabittle
No liberal progressive orthodoxy does not assert that all conservatives, republicans and dissenting voices are illegitimate and should thus be shutdown and canceled.
What us liberal progressive types are asserting is that we are more than happy to engage with you conservatives, republicans in a discussion that involves actual real facts and actual real reality.
Republicans today,(notice I did not say conservative) are living in a different reality, and using alternative facts to argue with so ...and until we can all live in the same reality and use the same facts then a discussion is pointless.
The manifold belligerent actions of the radical arm of the liberal progressive malcontents speaks louder, indeed much louder, than your few words pledging to enter into a discussion once you hear something to your likening. Numerous examples of cancelling free speech, rioting in the streets, burning down the businesses of hard working middle-class and delegitimizing the U.S. Constitution (to name a few) ARE the facts. BTW, I'm a conservative but reregistered as an Independent, not a Republican...and for the record, Trump is an idiot!
@dabittle
I'm also registered as an independent even though I do lean left and a tad progressive when it comes to many things so...
I will gladly enter into a discussion when I hear facts, actual facts! I'm glad to hear you think Trump is an idiot and that you aren't a Republican but a Conservative, you must really be dismayed at the current state of things?
Your comment does not contain actual facts but your opinions, and opinions are not facts.
Yes there are has been rioting in the street and burning down of businesses of hard working middle-class American's but what is your point ?
How is the radical arm of the liberal progressive delegitimizing the U.S. Constitution? What are the facts concerning that?
And where are the facts concerning us radical liberals cancelling free speech?
And you are sounding a tad belligerent.
Interesting that you would say this in response to a conservative demonstrating arrogance as well as condescension of those with whom they disagree.
Wow, the trolls are out in full force. If the democrats win and do all that they have promised, who will protect us from the government ? Thank goodness I'm old !
Self reliance will not go far in stopping a plague or fixing climate change.
The delusion is strong in this one.
Dave, what you fail to understand is your biracial children will be treated better by liberals than the conservatives that prefer white supremacy. This has always mystified me about you. And you fail to look at the good liberals do for the unfortunates. For instance, in New York State you could go to a State college without paying tuition, prior to sometime around 1980. You fail to realize that the good of many outweighs the good of a few
Yes, you did very good, yes the government can be a pain. It does not mean that it is better for the nation, as a whole.
Dick - you must mean the '50's for NYS Universities. In '73 I applied to Oswego, & Baruch (NYC). Both had tuition, though you could work your way through. I worked at a golf course & made the tuition. It's when liberals took over the University systems that tuition began to skyrocket. Of course, they countered that by making loans easily available to cover the higher costs. How did that work out?
Blue; it is well documented that soaring tuition in state schools is due to a concerted effort by conservatives to reduce taxes. The state taxes used to support a much larger portion of the university than they do now. University administrative growth is one part of this, too, but not the dominant part. I can find the reference if you cannot.
Blueline - unfortunately this is similar to the good ol day syndrome that many feel as they get older. Kids today work to offset costs as well but tuition costs, like the price of groceries, gas, insurance, cars, electricity and everything else have risen to the point that a minimum wage job won't cover the cost. Sure, companies took advantage and encouraged huge debt loads but I believe some of that is on parents who had kids and did not adequately plan for future costs among other things. To blame liberals or conservatives for the costs is not valid.
How can you scapegoat all left wing people as negative when all you ever do on this website is comment negative, judgmental, condescending, insulting things at people? I agree that there is too much negativity (on both sides - you left out fear mongering on the right also going on right now), but you are right in the thick of it, at least on this website. If you are serious about being positive and spreading good vibes instead of hatred, you should start with your columns and comments on the FNP. I look forward to more positive commentary from you in the future.
Lady, in case you've been absent form the FNP comments on other LTE's, columns, etc., the negativity is primarily from the left wing nuts who slam anyone who does not go along with the liberal agenda. Talk about drinking the Kool Aid?? It's cancel culture at it's best!!
Well said, JerryR, and they will continue to prove your point in this and other threads each and every day.
[ninja]
I think you got the wrong one baby!
Don't be mad because they are dishing it back. I've been reading the comments for years now and it used to be people like you yelling into the abyss, now it's both sides yelling into the abyss and being nasty to each other. If the right wing didn't want this they should have been respectful and open to deep discussions. Instead the left wingers turned into the right wingers and you are mad at the monster you created. Read Frankenstein this October for a great perspective on that!
[thumbup]fun to read
Well said lilysue....
His voice and opinions are authentic to him, though. He's not a cheerleader. We get lied to enough. This is his truth, like it or not. I don't. Too bad for me.
The thesis that doom and gloom is a liberal thing is laid out, and then Des predicts doom and gloom if Biden is elected. In 2016 Trump campaigned on doom and gloom. Trump told us how bad things were and that only he could fix them. I was surprised to read that Des watches MSNBC and CNN, and I'm certain he watches Fox. I avoid all the cable news channels. I encourage everyone to stay away from the polarizing "news" on both sides. As this column demonstrates, even a Ph.D. is often not enough protection.
Well said three....
Very true; three. Not a lot of optimism in this letter.
You sir are just a simpleton with a PHD.
Thank you for proving the LTE authors point about negativity from the left.
[ninja]
Where’s the “negativity”?
Maybe calling someone a "simpleton with a PhD"?
Positively.
Mr. Staveley, please answer the question as to why our country has over 20% of the cases and deaths from Covid and only 4% of the worlds' total population? Do you really believe it is not because of our collective behavior in response to this virus?
You are a student of political science and thus, I find it hard to imagine that you do not seem to acknowledge the effects that systemic racism (you put the term in quotes in your column) has played in the functioning of our federal, state and local governments. Perhaps it is not as evident today as it was in the our parents' generations and in previous generations, but there are lingering effects which have imbedded themselves in our culture, society and government.
Lastly, you write that if Joe Biden becomes president that our country will become "unrecognizable." Look around you, Mr. Staveley. Is what you see happening in our country appealing and recognizable to you? Is the discord you see, hear and read about every day recognizable? Is the chaos and deception that is evident every day coming out of the white house recognizable to you? Because sir, what I see going on today is not recognizable to me, nor is it acceptable and clearly we need a change.
Thank you for you eloquence, because i wanna, oh excuse me. I would like to curse his dumb ass out. lmaooo
That is a great comment, Wheel. [thumbup]
Wheel[thumbup]
Well said Wheel!
Sounds like someone is unhappy ☹️ that the other kids say he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.
David has a white daughter living in Binghamton, New York.
Ummm...no Dick. She is biracial too.
And this has what to do with the topic Dick?
[thumbup] hay
I have an Asian daughter living in Glen Burnie. Do I win something?
Des,
I agree with many points but question a couple. The chasm or divide between the right and left is not entirely mysterious. As someone that voted for Obama twice I still remember the shock I felt when the leaders of the left encouraged the Baltimore rioters to let it burn. I remember the dismay at Obama's executive order not to abide by the duly legislated DOMA law, which in turn led to Obergefell . Then the absurdity of the new bathroom laws that drove a deeper wedge into an already fractured divide. These are just several of the items that helped fuel the divide.
:But most importantly I question: "I fear our country will be unrecognizable by next May" if Biden wins. The electoral college is going nowhere. Packing the courts would require a herculean effort that neither Biden nor Harris is capable of. And if things got to bizarre we still have the protection of the 2nd Amendment. No. Our country may be rattled for a bit but it will survive. Because the real government is not in Washington but in the hearts and soul of the American populace.
JSK you have a track record of wrong choices. Right? You keep repeating them, and repeatedly surprised 😲
So, Jim, you feel that the 2nd Amendment will save you if Biden wins?
So jsk, the second ammendment will protect you? Are you advocating for armed conflict in the US?
No, that's the aim of Antifa and the Burn Loot and Mayhem crowd - especially when you add up the damages from the "Summer of Love".[lol][ninja]
So you ignore the FBI and Homeland Security reports that the biggest threat to the US is white supremacist groups? The armed quasi militia groups like Boogaloo Boys, 3 Per Centers, etc...
I guess some degrees are worth the sheet of toilet paper they are written upon. First paragraph...bunk. An unrecognizable America? We have that now with Dotard Donnie Damage.
Elections are how we judge men here in America. And as you hope, Trump will be judged based on his abilities and his goodness. For many of us, he has been weighed in the balances many times since 2017. He has been tested, and he has been found wanting.
Elections are how we judge men here in America. And as you hope, Biden will be judged based on his abilities and his goodness. For many of us, he has been weighed in the balances many times in 47 years. He has been tested, and he has been found wanting.
[ninja]
That's a brilliant thing you just said there bosco, where did you come up with that???? Oh, you plagiarized it... Like most of your comments here, can't you doo better>>
What's the matter, oldfool, don't like it when the premise is reversed? And thank you for proving the author's point about negativity from the left.
[ninja]
Wait bosco.. You just thanked someone for displaying the negativity from the left - do you not see the irony in your display of negativity from someone on the right? Do you not see the negativity displayed in this column with its thin veneer of rightousness? Come on man.
In four years Donald Trump has been a collasal failure.
That must be why in a recent Gallup poll, 56 percent of Americans said they are better off than they were four years ago - even during a pandemic.
[ninja]
The economy has continued its general upward trend, but a lot of that is due to the very overspending that Trump pledged he would not do. Remember he pledged balanced budgets every year in 2016? Clinton was the last president to produce a balanced budget. We have not come close since then. The national debt is much higher than ever under Trump. Eventually the air that both sides put in the economy is going to burst the bubble. And that is not liberal doom and gloom; it is what conservatives said when Obama was president.
"The national debt is much higher than ever under Trump
A gratuitous true statement three, but why is it higher?
Actually, it looks like Biden is up for a promotion.🤗🎈
Trump has been weighed in since the days of his KKK grand-daddy and father. He's fallen not even to the stump of the tree....he's clung on to those ideals like crap to toilet paper. Boxcar....trump has ZERO redeeming qualities...none. His business is a sham, his money was given to him by daddy warbucks, and if he did nothing with it at all, he would be a true Billionaire rather than the one he tells banks he is when he wants a loan, and the taxman something different for his returns. His policies are rampantly racist, misogynistic, and homophobic. He tramples allies while coddling dictators. Yet you, Bonzai, would rather coddle cold war enemies rattling our windows and attempting to break into our homes with Trump as the accomplice than just suck it up and admit your guy is one of the worst leaders in human history aside maybe from Nero or Caligula.
bosco; you seem to forget how many elections he has won. In fact, how many elections has he lost?
Goodness? What goodness? Name something, anything...and not a BS propaganda point from a rally. Does a GOOD person allow the GOP to put out "official" ballot drop boxes that are in no way official, AND that is a felony? Voter fraud.....anyone...anyone...Beuller? https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/14/politics/california-republicans-ballot-drop-boxes-cease-and-desist/index.html
