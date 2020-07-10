In the midst of the George Floyd-Breonna Taylor-Rayshard Brooks-police brutality/reform-Confederate monuments-national protests, I remember seeing a picture online or maybe even on television of a women holding a sign at one of the protests that read something like: “I’m 60 years old and I’ve been protesting this [expletive] for 30 years.” As a not quite 60-year-old myself, I can relate to that sentiment of frustration and what at times seem like acts of futility.
So let’s turn back the clock to around 1996. I was videotaping an awards ceremony and one of the recipients being recognized for helping the less fortunate with food drives walks up to the microphone and says that he sometimes “feels like a penny waiting for change.” I thought to myself that there’s two ways to interpret this: You can’t get change from a penny or maybe change starts with a penny. Always the eternal optimist, I choose the latter.
Going back even further to early May 1992, while covering a Rodney King 14th Street protest in Washington, D.C., and feeling small pebbles being lobbed at me and other media, suddenly I feel a halfhearted punch to my stomach. Putting down my video camera momentarily, I look down and see a young African American boy, no more than 10 years old looking at me apprehensively. I understood his confusion as I paused to consider my response, which I wanted to make sure was in a calm measured tone, “If you do that, you should know why you do it,” I said. He was startled and just looked at me for a minute just as the main protest organizer announced on his megaphone that the media was not the enemy. Then the boy walked away, and to this day, I wonder what that young man thinks about the current mess we’re in.
So, it does seem like an endless cycle of angst, frustration — some feel we’ve made great strides, others not all — almost like it might as well be the ‘60s or the ‘70s again.
However, there’s a right way and a wrong way to go about achieving real change.
The right way is respectful dissent and coordinated, well thought out actions that won’t compromise the integrity of a given movement or principle. Anger can serve as a beautiful gift, but only if it is channeled effectively and properly. If it deteriorates into hate, then it becomes useless.
Subsequently, the wrong way is completely dehumanizing the opposition, which is exactly what you’re likely accusing them of doing.
In Frederick, we have some recent good examples like the peaceful protests from a few weeks ago in Baker Park and some bad examples — like refusing to serve food to uniformed officers and vandalizing statues that you disagree with. In my opinion, this doesn’t help the cause and undermines the intent to take the so-called “moral higher ground.” It also puts up more barriers between rational dialogue — don’t we have enough of those already?
I suppose a good part of this will come to some sort of head on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, and whoever wins will have the monumental task of moving this country forward for another four years. Hopefully we will all know how we’d like our country to move forward by the time we show up at the polls. I know I will.
Nelson embraces unconventional wisdom and writes from Myersville. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com
