Every school year presents a new beginning and this year even more so. My two school age kids (fourth and sixth grade) have been so excited to go back, it was heartening to see. In Frederick County, they started on the 18th while Montgomery County (where I work) doesn’t start until the 30th. Even masked, my kids are so happy to be back and seem genuinely filled with enthusiasm and excitement at what the future year holds. After a year and a third of remote learning, they have had enough of that nonsense. As a parent and a teacher, I find it hard to explain how good that makes me feel.
I am having my “pre-service” week this week and, while I miss my family, my dogs and being outside most of the day, I am very happy to see my colleagues and I look forward to seeing the students I have missed. As a PE teacher, I see over 500 students weekly and take pride in learning all of their names.
One of the first things I learned when I started teaching elementary school 11 years ago is that, if you forget or simply don’t know the name of a 7-year-old (or any other age) they know it and, if they like you, it kind of breaks their hearts. I do my best to not let that happen. I’m not sure how wearing masks is going to impact that but I will continue to do my best.
Our gym is not air conditioned, so I bring an extra shirt to work for the first and last month of the school year. There seems to be a convention that, if the gym does not have a stage or bleachers (in other words if grown-ups will rarely frequent the gym) there is no air conditioning, as the cost of having AC in so many school gyms would be prohibitive. Yet another example that when you hear educators bellow “it’s for the children” — always take that with a grain of salt.
The same goes with the issue of masks and the possibility of another shutdown this year. While I certainly believe in being cautious where children’s lives are potentially concerned, masks are more for the adults, I think. I truly hope we don’t close down and go remote again this year as I think children have lost a lot in the past year and a half. While we can debate about what changes American society needs from a macro level, for each individual child, a return to something like normalcy is essentially important. I wish everyone the best of luck.
Today is my 14th wedding anniversary to my beautiful wife, Anna. Honey, I can’t imagine life without you. You have helped to make me whole and I thank God for you daily.
David E. Staveley writes from Monrovia where he misses all the time he had over the past year and a half with his three children, his two dogs and his wife. He can be reached ay destaveley@gmail.com.
(2) comments
"...masks are more for the adults, I think."
Huh? I'm sure the virus would agree with you.
Best of luck!
