Don’t know about you, but we had a really nice Christmas.
A cold holiday, but a nice one, with family again at the top of what we treasure the most this time of year. It was extra special since our daughter came down from New Hampshire for a visit.
We also got to see our granddaughter, who had a break from playing pro volleyball in Switzerland. I just had to throw in a little grandpa bragging.
There was lots of good food, courtesy of our super-cook daughter-in-law, and lots of fun family time, including our 21-person invasion of a downtown restaurant for a pre-Christmas family reunion. That was a good time and we need to work on having them more frequently.
The coming year will bring some changes. The big one for me involves taking a break from column writing, which I’ve done for 13 years and two months.
A number of years after I retired as the News Post’s editorial page editor, Lee Permenter asked me to take over the column previously written by Joe Voss, who had skipped over to The Gazette.
Joe, like Roy Meachum before him, was a hard-hitting, excellent, politically oriented columnist who at one time had a series he wrote for a newspaper in New Jersey entered in the Pulitzer Prize competition.
Roy, who had the longest run as a News-Post columnist, also focused on political topics, but since he had the challenging job of writing three columns a week, veered off into some theater and entertainment pieces on occasion. He even threw in a few personal campaigns, even though that was not encouraged.
Then, along comes this squirrel farmer who tried the political route, realized his heart wasn’t in it, and had more fun with a variety of topics, hopefully all focused on this friendly, beautiful, dynamic area called Frederick County.
Joe and Roy provided raw meat for the readers. I gave them Jell-o, but still enjoyed it all. The most fun was finding local events and people to write about, learning new things about our area, connecting with old friends and co-workers through the column, and discovering new friends.
There’s more writing to come. Some of it will probably involve genealogy, a project that is like those new year resolutions that sound good at the time, but in reality, don’t always get completed. I’m going to do it this time, I promise.
I don’t want to leave out “getting organized” and “getting in shape.” I’m gonna do those, too, for sure. The “getting organized” one involves tackling that giant junk drawer of life with all the piles of paperwork, files, and miscellaneous bits and pieces you might need someday, but never do.
There’s also that recurring resolution of learning to play the piano, plus returning to drawing and painting, reading more, and since the pandemic is supposed to have settled down, more volunteer work.
One opportunity that looks interesting is working with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit group that provides free beds, as well as free mattresses, pillows, sheets and blankets, for children in need. It’s a neat project.
A new hobby might be doing jigsaw puzzles, since we got one this Christmas. Ours says “8 to 10 years” on the box, but we know we can do it in half that time.
There will always be time for taking walks with my very favorite wife, Shirley, who is beautiful inside and out, and a talented writer and editor. We do this faithfully, every day, unless it’s too hot, too cold, too windy, too rainy, or we decide to sleep in. No sense being fanatics about it.
Of course, there will also be the sometimes overwhelming responsibility of running a squirrel farm, keeping the critters branded, sheltered, fed and out of the neighbors’ bird feeders. I also need to continue the campaign to elevate squirrel farming to its rightful position in the traditional farming community, and educate the public about its ecological and environmental importance. They’re also really cute.
That’s about it. I appreciate the support from the News-Post in allowing me to write a column for 13-plus years, and especially for the help from all those friendly Frederick Countians I was privileged to write about. I’ll miss that the most.
Almost forgot to wish everyone a happy and healthy new year.
Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, and has made a career of retiring, unretiring, and reretiring, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
