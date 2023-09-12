On Friday evening, Jewish people all over the world will begin to celebrate the New Year, 5784. It will be the start of Rosh Hashanah.
The holiday has many facets, some thousands of years old.
On Friday evening, Jewish people all over the world will begin to celebrate the New Year, 5784. It will be the start of Rosh Hashanah.
The holiday has many facets, some thousands of years old.
We hear the sounds of the shofar, a ram’s horn; the challahs we eat are round; and the prayer books are special and only for this holiday.
In our synagogues and in our homes, we pray that we and our loved ones will have a healthy, happy New Year.
One of the traditions of the holiday is called “Tashlich.” We gather at a site of standing water and throw in bread crumbs signifying the detrimental actions we have performed during the year.
This year, I recently learned that this ancient rite has been modernized to meet the extreme environmental concerns that communities everywhere now face.
Central Synagogue in New York City is conducting “Reverse Tashlich.” My oldest grandchild, Hilly Haber, is one of the rabbis there and is the director of social justice organizing and education.
The congregation is definitely thinking “out of the box.” I hope and pray that other congregations and other faiths follow suit.
The ritual has been transformed to address a serious, detrimental environmental issue — water pollution.
Most of us have seen the massive piles of plastic and marine debris that have filled our many standing bodies of water.
The synagogue is calling for volunteers armed with gloves, bags, etc., to clean up waterways.
The movement is known as “repair the seas.”
The synagogue’s website says: “Tashlich, traditionally observed during the High Holidays, involves symbolically casting away transgressions into a body of water, seeking forgiveness and a fresh start. In Reverse Tashlich, the symbolism is transformed to address a contemporary environmental concern — plastic and marine debris pollution. We’ll gather at a waterfront location and actively engage in cleaning up the surrounding area.”
It is a call to action, an announcement that our marine life and ecosystems are rapidly decaying. Humans are not aware and not concerned. They don’t understand that these actions are destroying our environment at a fast pace.
I fervently applaud “Reverse Tashlich.” I hope the word spreads rapidly and that not only places of worship, but other organizations, schools and communities will learn about this effort and begin one of their own.
Starting small, then expanding a program, to help the environment and deal with climate change is something that, no matter your age, your politics or your beliefs, is necessary right now.
The first step is always the hardest, but with some resolve and cooperation, and enlisting new entities, we can make a difference.
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Citizens of Frederick and surrounding habitants, let’s get to work.
Alice Haber lives in Frederick with a loving family and wonderful, kind friends.
(2) comments
Right on Mrs. Haber!! Love it!!
I will remember: “Reverse Tashlich.”
Great idea to share.
Thanks!
