As we enter the summer months before the 2020 presidential election, a race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, it would be wise to brace ourselves on all sides of the aisle.
As if this race wasn’t already heating up to be a knockout – drag out battle, now we’ve got the COVID -19 crisis adding fuel to the fire and nationwide protesting over George Floyd’s murder by corrupt police officers shining a spotlight on what seems to be the insatiable flames of racism. Throw in 13.3% unemployment and an economy that may or may not recover quickly depending on which “expert” you ask.
You might say we’re heading headfirst into a hurricane (oh yeah, one of those might happen too).
Against this potentially apocalyptic scenario, I find myself writing this piece not so ironically on June 6, 2020 — the 76th Anniversary of the World War II Allied Invasion of Normandy, better known as D-Day. A battle that changed the course of history by thwarting Hitler’s expansion efforts across Europe, and ultimately leading to Germany’s surrender less than a year later. The dark existential crisis that a large portion of humanity was seemingly heading into was averted.
We face an existential crisis here in the U.S., but it’s not the fault of any single administration, not Democrat or Republican and it didn’t happen overnight. At fault is what I see as our growing inability to disagree respectfully. It seems too often that we’ve arrived at this point where we only want to hear that which keeps us in our comfort zone. This ultimately can give rise to the unfortunate alternatives, such as apathy, disrespect and violence.
Unfortunately, we saw that over the past 7-10 days as cities across America exploded with looting and violence from both protesters and law enforcement. We can’t change what’s already happened, but we can change how we decide to bring about change so we can stop these things from happening again.
But there’s hope. We also saw law enforcement taking a knee in solidarity with the protesters in various cities, even marching with them. I saw a Twitter post where protesters were protecting a police officer that had been separated from his squad from a potentially angry mob.
Of course, we saw our great city of Frederick gather in large numbers to protest injustice in a peaceful and respectful manner. Finally, on Sunday, June 6, after days of strife, a large mass of protestors descended on the Nation’s Capitol in what could’ve been another corrosive event, but instead was a peaceful show of force. There is such a thing, you know.
So, this is how it should be. Respectful dissent is one of the most powerful cornerstones of our democracy. It’s one of the pillars of “Freedom,” a word some people use without really understanding it fully. Without the right to disagree, we not only insult those who have defended this right – like those brave soldiers on D-Day, but we also undermine our democracy and potentially risk spiraling into totalitarianism. Whether you’re on the “right” or the “left” or the “center,” we all must understand this if we’re going to call ourselves Americans.
Nelson embraces unconventional wisdom and writes from Myersville. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com.
