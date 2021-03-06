Why are you a Republican? As a Black Republican, I’ve probably been asked this question more than my fair share of times. Still, while it is not an unfamiliar question, it is not wholly unfair. One should consistently investigate their partisan identity because people, communities and parties are not static. They grow and iterate.
I was originally drawn to the party by Reaganist free market principles, Jeffersonian localism, concepts of personal responsibility and religious freedom. Since then, my lived experience has helped me refine further. Back in autumn, I argued a new Republicanism should focus on building a vibrant and dynamic community that is built to last through these three principles:
- Strengthening a vibrant community with family-oriented policies that allow for greater growth of community institutions;
- Embracing policies that build opportunity for entrepreneurs and workers;
- Smart, conservative and data-informed governance.
While, we have a two-party system, this does not mean our politics can only be defined by two eternally opposed viewpoints. No party is a monolith. Rather it is complex: we have conservatives, centrists, libertarians, populists and more. As the president of the Frederick Republican Club, I reside over a board of folks of all types and backgrounds, including ideology, gender, race, faith and sexual orientation.
A party is only as strong as its parts. Diverse perspectives will help the party to dynamically grow and respond to the needs of our community. We need that engagement.
Too much of today’s politics is anchored in dominance. Rather than try to grow together, too many try to push out folks with whom they disagree. Quests for political and social purity quickly become witch-hunts. The Republican Party cannot be one that can only talk inwardly and shuns difference. While it might be self-validating, it’s a recipe for party death rather than growth. Descending into dogma is an existential threat to any party.
For the Republican Party to be a party of ideas, discussion and discourse is critical. For that to happen, differences are encouraged. This might lead to a Frederick flavor of Republicanism that differs from the national narrative. As a true localist, that’s OK. Local variation means that politics responds appropriately to the time, place, character and circumstance of the community.
A party is a tool. It’s nothing more and nothing less. The goal is to aggregate interests and funnel them into political action that can influence governance. If mired in past battles or purity tests, we cannot look forward to how we can improve our community.
That’s the goal, isn’t it? Even outside of parties, we need to remember we’re ultimately neighbors. We can afford each other greater comity. The goal is not to fight, shame, silence or cancel — it is to build a better community that can last.
Politics can be gross. I’m sure it feels increasingly worse as communities are polarized by a seemingly intractable partisan contest mired in a vicious cycle of political grievance, identity politics and personality-driven bromides. To hand over a better tomorrow to our children, we need good people involved in politics. We need people of virtue and principle to raise the conversation.
Frederick has municipal elections this year, and county, state and federal elections in 2022. We need good candidates to run for office. We need good people to be active and volunteer: from Brunswick to Mount Airy and Thurmont to Adamstown.
The Frederick Republican Party is in a current registration deficit. If we are going to grow as a party, we need an open door. Furthermore, the party needs to be a beacon anchored in principles that provide a distinct political alternative.
It is time for good folks to stand up and be counted so we can help build a principled party that can last here in Frederick County.
Dylan Diggs is the president of the Republican Club of Frederick County.
