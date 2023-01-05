According to Farquhar McGillivray Knowles, “He who breaks a (New Year’s) resolution is a weakling; he who makes one is a fool.”
I’d never heard of ol’ Farquhar before I came across his quote recently, but I immediately determined that whatever else he was in life (a 20th-century painter of some renown, apparently, who specialized in seascapes), he absolutely nailed the trepidatious nature of the quaint custom of making annual commitments to improve one’s self and/or one’s lot in the coming year.
Throughout the first three decades of my life, I was an inveterate practitioner of the New Year’s resolution, or NYR.
I dutifully resolved on an annual basis to address one or two of the myriad personal shortcomings and foibles I grappled with, e.g., to read more “genuine” literature, lose weight, learn a foreign language, spend less/save more, get in shape, be more patient with the kids, volunteer to work in the community, yada, yada, yada.
My list of potential resolutions was simultaneously inexhaustible and exhausting.
Unfortunately, my shortcomings included being chronically and easily distracted, which, over time, inured me to the disappointment that is the residue of resolutions seriously made, but ultimately discarded.
Deep down, though, I knew full well my NYRs were little more than an annual exercise in self defeat. By ol’ Farquhar’s reckoning, I was both a weakling and a fool.
Until, that is, the evening of Dec. 31, 1975, whereupon I made my last NYR — which also serves as my first and only fulfilled NYR. At midnight on Jan. 1, 1976, I became an ex-cigarette smoker — forever.
Keeping that resolution perhaps saved, but almost certainly extended, my life. Upon completing that first cigarette-free year, I decided to quit the resolution business while I was ahead.
Nevertheless, having experienced both the thrill of resolution victory and the agony of defeat, I continue to strongly advocate for NYRs.
It’s apparent that humankind can be the beneficiary of well-conceived and well-timed resolutions, which are, after all, simply personal commitments to do what one already knows is best — best for one’s self and, ideally, best for others, as well.
If I, a humble two-pack-a-day schmo, can summon the fortitude to go all cold turkey on nasty, noxious nicotine, surely representatives from America’s cultural amalgam of gaggling glitterati, sanctimonious shakers and movers, and pretentious poobahs can — and should — resolve to do the right thing for themselves, as well as their extended spheres of influence, i.e., the rest of us.
Those who consider themselves our betters is a virtually limitless list and, despite their smug self-certainty, most of these people would be well served to implement a NYR or two each calendar year, to everyone’s benefit.
For purposes of brevity and word count, I limit myself to singling out two provocative characters in desperate need of resolutions.
Without question, our two most recent presidents could make the world a better place simply by resolving to retire from politics/office, respectively, in the coming year.
Watching these two prevaricating, disagreeable, divisive, gasbagging geezers finally drift off to What’s Left would free up the country in general and the Democratic and Republican parties specifically, to shop around for some younger, kinder and gentler folks who are, you know, actually capable of presidenting.
Happy New Year, Auld Lang Syne, Feliz Año Nuevo, and Holy (Moley), where’s the Tylenol?
