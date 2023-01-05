According to Farquhar McGillivray Knowles, “He who breaks a (New Year’s) resolution is a weakling; he who makes one is a fool.”

I’d never heard of ol’ Farquhar before I came across his quote recently, but I immediately determined that whatever else he was in life (a 20th-century painter of some renown, apparently, who specialized in seascapes), he absolutely nailed the trepidatious nature of the quaint custom of making annual commitments to improve one’s self and/or one’s lot in the coming year.

