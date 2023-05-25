Edward Thompson’s recent Board of Contributors column had many recognized names in his neighborhood.
As this is National EMS Week, one person in particular had a tremendous influence on the future of emergency medical care in Frederick County.
Dr. James Marrone was a local dentist and a leader in United Steam Fire Engine Company No. 3, spearheading the first rescue squad and first fire department ambulance in Frederick.
Marrone served as a captain in the U.S. Army in World War II. Before entering the army, he was a volunteer at United Steam Fire Engine Company No. 3. He became an active volunteer and took a great interest in rescue work.
In 1935, United purchased a new Diamond-T rescue truck, the first such unit to serve in Frederick County. His involvement with fellow United “Swamper” Billy Lipps in the design of the rescue truck and equipment led to his appointment as the captain of the rescue squad.
Upon returning to Frederick from World War II, he continued his involvement in United Fire Company, putting his wartime experiences treating wounded to good use locally. Ambulance service was then provided by funeral homes or the Maryland State Police.
On some occasions, the 1935 rescue truck was called and literally hauled patients in the open back of the truck to the hospital. The first “inhalator” was first carried on the ladder truck of Citizens Truck Company until the rescue squad was organized.
In 1954, Marrone and the leadership of the United Fire Company convinced the city fathers that a fully paid ambulance was needed, funded by the city.
Their efforts were successful. The first ambulance staffed 24 hours a day was placed in service at United Fire Company.
The fully equipped Cadillac ambulance even had hot and cold running water on board. The ambulance was painted red with “Johnny Swamper,” the United mascot, painted on the doors.
He encouraged training and recruited Dr. Safar of the Baltimore City Hospital and Chief Marty McMahon of the Baltimore City Ambulance Service to teach CPR in Frederick.
According to “Men of the Swamp: A History of the United Fire Company” by Paul and Rita Gordon, within days of this training, CPR was successfully administered to an unconscious person on East All Saints Street, just around the corner from the United fire hall.
Doc Marrone most likely taught hundreds of firefighters and private citizens American Red Cross first aid in his approximately 40 years of service.
My very first training course in 1969 was the completion of the Red Cross advanced first aid under the guidance of Marrone. The advanced training was required for anyone who would be providing service on the ambulance.
Doc was somewhat skeptical of the new training in the early 1970s called emergency medical technician.
But, eventually, he gave in and became one of the first EMT instructors.
He complained about the new “demand” oxygen valves that forced air into a patient. He believed that using these devices could do more harm than good and damage a patient’s lung by using too much pressure to ventilate. He much preferred the bag mask for patient ventilations.
It took 50 years to prove Doc right, but today, we have essentially eliminated the demand devices and use the bag mask to ventilate patients as the statewide standard of care.
Much has changed since 1954.
Six ambulances are in service around the clock within the boundaries of the city of Frederick alone, with over 25 ambulances manned countywide.
Cadillac ambulances are only seen in museums and reruns of “Emergency.”
The foundation of emergency medical care set forth by Marrone served as the gold standard for the hundreds of volunteer and career EMTs and paramedics who serve our county every day.
Thank you, Doc. Your vision and dedication continues to serve as a guiding light for our county fire and rescue service.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell began his fire service career as a volunteer in 1969 under the watchful eye of Dr. James Marrone. He completed Doc’s 10-week Red Cross advanced first aid class on a Wednesday, and responded to his first ambulance call on a Cadillac ambulance on Thursday. He enrolled in one of the early EMT programs in 1973 and is still a certified emergency medical technician. In 2017, he retired as deputy chief/director of the Division of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services.
