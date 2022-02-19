Here’s a flash from the Midwest that even us whiz-bang, with-it Easterners might benefit from. Madison, Wisconsin, has set up 30 prefabricated, 8-foot-by-8-foot, lockable homes in a homeless shelter village that includes a separate restroom and shower building, supervision and support services.
The units, $5,500 and up, are from the Pallet company — one of many that manufacture tiny homes — and feature a bed, shelving, heat and air conditioning, to guarantee that this slice of the local homeless population, at least, stays cool in the summer and warm and dry in the winter. Pallet also delivers and assembles the movable shelters.
According to the online account, Madison’s community development director, Jim O’Keefe, says the cost to prepare the site and purchase the shelters is between $800,000 and $900,000, and will cost the city about $70,000 a month to run — most of that for on-site staff. That monthly cost seems high and might well be handled by volunteers.
Listen, folks, if Madison can do it, why can’t we? All they have is a beautiful state capitol, four lakes, a Big Ten university that includes some world-class research facilities, an internationally-flavored, progressive, population of around 274,000, and a recent No. 1 ranking in Livability.com’s 2021 “Best Places to Live.” Well, yeah, but Frederick has … lots of good stuff, too. We can’t forget, though, that our fair city ranked No. 4 in that same “Best Places to Live” survey. Not bad.
So, there’s no reason we can’t do something similar here. If the annual homeless count is around 350 and we have 80 beds at the Religious Coalition’s Cold Weather Shelter, plus some beds at the Rescue Mission and Faith House, the Emergency Family Shelter program that churches host, and temporary motel stays for a couple more, that leaves us with a major shelter gap. It might be worth a try to do the right thing by our unsheltered homeless and buy some of those mini-shelters, or build our own.
They’d have to be located within walking distance of meal sites at the Frederick Rescue Mission on South Street, or the Frederick Community Action Agency on All Saints Street, where they could also receive meals, plus medical and other support services. Busing them from a central shelter site makes more sense.
In addition to the tiny houses, it would be important to provide a central shower and restroom facility. Trailer units listed for sale on one online site — some with restrooms and some with showers, or a combination of both — are available in the $50,000 to $80,000 range.
It’s also important to emphasize these would be transitional shelters, designed to provide a warm, dry, safe place to live until more permanent housing can be found. That sounds good, but we all know that not everyone can afford housing in this area, even doubling up in a small apartment. And some of our severely addicted and mentally ill homeless will probably never qualify for decent housing, even though they deserve it
The breakdown in caring for what has become our growing homeless population came in the 1960s when the great experiment of emptying institutions of thousands unable to care for themselves, with the goal of local communities taking over that responsibility, fell flat. There never were any community services ready or available to help those released from institutions. A plan with good intentions had disastrous results, although Frederick does its share today with the Community Living and Way Station programs, among others.
Add to that, hard-working folks that might have missed a couple of rent or mortgage payments, and also missed the train headed to “The American Dream,” and you have a homeless problem that affects all of us.
Local churches, as well as local businesses, have always been in the forefront of helping others. How about combining the sponsorship of tiny homes by businesses, with the staffing required provided by church members and other volunteers? Maybe homelessness is a seemingly unsolvable problem, but when we have the resources, the talent and a caring community, we could be doing a lot better. Maybe all it takes is will.
And one more maybe — that a temporary community of warm, dry and safe tiny homes could provide a solid staging area for a new life, and hope, for our homeless.
Former short-term Madison, Wis. resident Bill Pritchard, who is grateful every day for a warm, dry and safe home, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.