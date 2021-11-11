I am not a veteran. I had completed my paperwork to possibly enlist in the Air Force in 1972 when the recruiter called. “Well, Mr. Jewell, are you ready to wear Air Force blue?” “I appreciate the call sergeant, but I have just been hired as a full-time dispatcher at Frederick County Central Alarm and my draft lottery number is 169, which I think will be high enough so I won’t be drafted,” I replied. The Vietnam War was winding down, so I was fairly safe from being drafted and I had been hired at a job I really wanted. So, the Air Force was out, and fire department was in.
I have been honored for the past 25 years of so be asked to announce the annual Veterans Day parade in Brunswick. This parade is one of the oldest recognized Veterans Day events in the country. As my dad was a Korean War veteran, growing up, our family always attended this parade. We would stand along the curb by the B&O YMCA where we could get hot chocolate and use the bathrooms. I recall several times the brisk November wind would usher snow flurries during the parade. I have the highest level of respect for anyone who has served in the military. Serving your country, dedicating months sometimes years away from family, being stationed in foreign countries, often under hostile conditions, is truly the highest level of service.
Several of my fellow members of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department have served in the military, several are Vietnam veterans. Two good friends who are members of the Independent Hose Company are notable. Jack Fleischman is a Korean War veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Charles Bare is a World War II veteran, often riding in the Veterans Day parade in Brunswick wearing his original WWII uniform. Many veterans have served our country and continued to serve in our community.
I am proud of the many members of my family who have passed away who served in the military. My Uncle Sam Fox and Uncle George Bowers each served in the Army and saw combat action in World War II. My Uncle Sam Mauro served in the Navy and was one of five brothers, all who joined the military. My Uncle Bernard “Sonny” Shores and my Aunt Shirley Jewell also served in the Army. My cousin Bob Castle who recently passed away was a United States Marines “lifer.”
Many members of my extended family have served in the military. My sister Casey’s husband, Major Jim Harrington, not only served in the Army, but was called back into active duty after his discharge and deployed several months in Kuwait, leaving my sister to raise three young boys. One of her sons, Bill, has gone on to serve in the Navy and is also in medical school and will serve as a military doctor. His wife Alexa is in the Army and in the same med school, hopefully they will be stationed together. My wife’s brother, Dr. Milton Anderson, served in the Army and was deployed in Somalia.
My dad and my Uncle Charles Jewell are the two surviving siblings in a family of eight. Both my Uncle Charlie and my dad served in the U.S. Army. I am proud of them both. My Uncle Charlie served in Japan. I am especially proud of my father, Clarence “Pete” Jewell who served four years in the Army, including combat deployment in Korea in the 25th Infantry Division Combat Engineers.
Until I started to write this column, I didn’t realize the total amount of military service in my family. My family probably reflects the dedication and service of hundreds of families in our country.
This year, my dad reached 91 years of age. As he has gotten older, he has talked more about his military service. He joined the Army in 1948 and was sent to Korea when “Mr. Truman added an additional year to my enlistment.” Dad has talked of driving trucks loaded with tanks and equipment over the rugged Korean mountains under armed escort from Seoul to an area he calls the “punch bowl.” He would travel in a Willy’s Jeep under fatigue netting within sniper fire to get to a location needed to cut roads where no roads existed, to allow tanks to move into position. He has talked of temperatures reaching 13 degrees below zero, so cold the fuel in the cook stove would freeze. I know probably much more of what my dad saw in Korea that he will never talk about. I am very proud of my father. He’s an example of thousands who have served our country under hostile conditions.
The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month was the armistice of “The War to End all Wars.” It wasn’t. Unfortunately, our country has been in many combat theatres since that day in November 1918. We still recognize Nov. 11, but as a day to honor all those military veterans that have served our nation and those that have given the ultimate sacrifice. To the hundreds of military veterans in Frederick County, thank you for your service. On Nov. 11, we honor your service, remember those that have given the supreme sacrifice, and thank those that serve today around the world in the name of freedom. And most especially, THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE, DAD!
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a native of Frederick County who has over 50 years of fire and rescue service and author of recent book History of Fire Companies of Frederick County, Maryland. His dad, Clarence “Pete” Jewell, is also a native of Frederick County and achieved the rank of First Sergeant in the Army serving from 1948 until 1952 in the 25th Infantry Division as a combat engineer. He was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, as a heavy equipment and tank instructor before being deployed to Korea.
Mr. Jewell,
It was sad to see the half empty bleachers on the reviewing stand during this years parade. In the very recent past high ranking Maryland officials and congressional representatives were present. Kudos to those that served.
