A chilly late October morning found me anxiously digging a spot in my garden for the hibiscus root stock I’d ordered. Rain kept me from planting them right away as the box indicated: “Plant me as soon as possible. I’ve been in this box and I need to breathe!” I’d decided on a good spot for sun exposure and rich, fertile soil.
My salvia — a temporary summer variety — filled this spot currently. Despite the rapidly shortening days and dropping temperatures, the salvias still thrived and their jewel-toned flowers of purple and dark blue still adorned their full foliage. But I needed the space for the new perennial flowers for whom this spot would be a permanent residence.
As I pulled the salvias, I noticed a few honeybees had clung to the plants, perhaps enjoying the last bit of nectar and pollen the salvia offered as the cool autumn air lulled the bees into a state of semi dormancy. Like little drunks, they more or less staggered along the ground rather than flying away. Clearly, I had disturbed them.
I enjoyed the earth smell of the moist soil, mixed with the slightly bitter but not unpleasant scent of the salvias as I made room for the hibiscus. The earth was cool on my bare hands from the night before. I carved out a nice generous hole for the gangly hibiscus roots; shook off the wood shavings and other packing materials from the hibiscus, then started to position it so its crown was just above the soil line. I enjoy gardening with my bare hands; it’s almost a Zen thing, feeling united in some way with earth and nature. The serenity of this process was interrupted by what I thought was one of the prickly, sharp holly tree leaves that sometimes fall near this garden. One of them had jabbed the exact center of my palm and the sudden pain was not unlike an electric shock.
The shock was not an errant holly leaf, but one of the honeybees. Her stinger was firmly planted dead center in my palm and she had already begun to separate from her stinger, leaving its tiny venom-pump working hard to inject me. In so doing, she faced the ultimate sacrifice in deterring a threat to her and her duties. I quickly scraped the stinger off. My pain would be temporary, but the honeybee would die. In a few minutes the pain did subside, and I got back to the job at hand, being sure to be wary of other bees just doing their bee thing as late as they can while they can.
The hibiscus are now ensconced in their new homes and I await their oversized blooms once our season turns hot and humid again. I wondered to myself what the world will be like in August 2021 when they flower. Will the honeybees enjoy them as much as they enjoyed my salvia? Will hummingbirds sample the gaudy blooms? What will I be doing late summer of 2021? Will we have put COVID-19 behind us? It seems a lifetime away.
As I watered the new plants and put the gardening tools away, I felt a twinge of sadness for the honeybee who’d nailed me. Only a minor itch remained from her sting. Oh, there’s still a little soreness where my palm wrinkles, but it is barely noticeable. The little honeybee, however, is gone. She gave her life for the good of her hive and her busy sisters and queen. The world lost a tiny but productive worker.
Her life is short anyway, but it struck me as sad. This little amber and brown flying fuzzy thing who makes one of the sweetest substances known — who pollinates nearly all of the produce we enjoy — was a master architect and sculptor with a wax she makes herself, is no longer going to visit my garden. With the approach of winter, losing her just makes the world a little colder, a little more empty.
Steve Lloyd resides in Clover Hill and may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.