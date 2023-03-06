Energy bills have taken a toll on people in Frederick County and across Maryland over the past year, as the costs of gas and heating oil to heat homes have increased.
Many Marylanders have found help through the EmPOWER Maryland energy efficiency program.
For 15 years, EmPOWER has helped Marylanders with energy audits and support to reduce their homes’ energy use through rebates and incentives for weatherization, energy-efficient appliances and home heating. It has given businesses discounts and incentives to make their facilities more energy efficient.
The payoffs have been enormous.
EmPOWER is expected to save more than $12.7 billion in energy costs thanks to an investment of $3.5 billion. And it has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of at least 9.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, equal to taking 2 million cars off the road for a year.
Now it’s time to strengthen EmPOWER to provide more benefits to Marylanders and ensure it aligns with our state’s critical clean-energy goals.
As legislators from Frederick and Montgomery counties, we serve on key committees that deal with energy policy and energy affordability.
We have heard from energy consumers, advocates and the environmental community on the urgency of addressing climate change and maintaining the integrity of this effective energy efficiency program.
Our legislation in the Maryland General Assembly, the Energy Savings Act (SB689 / HB904), will do that by helping Marylanders reduce energy use and save on monthly bills while accelerating electrification.
The legislation makes several key changes to EmPOWER.
It begins by creating new incentives for homeowners to switch from fossil fuel appliances and heating systems to cleaner, more efficient electric systems and appliances.
In recent years, electric heat pumps have become increasingly energy-efficient and a great alternative for Marylanders to use for home heating. Our bill will make them more affordable for many people.
The legislation expands support for energy audits and weatherization, two basic steps homeowners can take to bring down energy bills.
The bill also adds important consumer protection measures to reduce energy bills by creating performance standards for utility companies and requiring that utilities hit their efficiency goals through home improvements that benefit energy customers the most.
Low-income Marylanders have for too long received disproportionately fewer services from the EmPOWER program than wealthier homeowners.
The Energy Savings Act establishes a program of multilingual community outreach specialists who can explain EmPOWER’s benefits and help homeowners apply. These specialists will help Marylanders access state and federal incentives to facilitate whole-home retrofits that improve a home’s insulation and weatherization, help homeowners switch over to electric appliances, remove lead and asbestos, and remediate mold damage.
This is an exciting opportunity to make Maryland homes energy-efficient, as well as healthier and safer to live in.
Outreach specialists would be available to communicate with households in multiple languages — to ensure all Marylanders can take advantage of our energy-efficiency efforts.
It’s critical that we do everything we can to make energy costs affordable to all Marylanders. Our bill helps achieve that and ensures that Marylanders can do our part to move our state toward a cleaner future.
The Energy Savings Act recalibrates EmPOWER program goals to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions every year, not just overall energy usage.
It’s also important to end EmPOWER incentives for homeowners to install heating systems or appliances using fossil fuels. We can no longer subsidize those systems if we are to meet our clean-energy goals.
Maryland can and must do more to reduce energy usage and help residents pay for energy costs. We are confident the General Assembly will act this year to do just that by passing the Energy Savings Act.
Sen. Karen Lewis Young represents District 3 in Frederick County in the Maryland Senate. Del. Lily Qi represents District 15 in Montgomery County in the Maryland House of Delegates.
