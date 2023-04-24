The Discord leaks provide an urgent reminder of why it is essential the United States move quickly to ban TikTok, the Chinese-owned app that gives the Chinese Communist Party access to highly personal information of more than 150 million Americans.

Instead of banning TikTok, the Biden administration is using it to help the president’s reelection campaign. That is exactly what Beijing wants.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription