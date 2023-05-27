My husband and I had grown happily accustomed to the quiet rhythm of our days in the house that’s been the center of our family’s life for 16 years, and which had launched our three children into adulthood, as one-by-one, our chicks flew off to lives of their own.
The departure of each young adult was a bittersweet adjustment. We made it clear to them that as long as we have a roof over our heads, they have a place to land safely, should the need ever arise.
The first to take us up on our offer was our oldest child and her husband, who wrapped up his military service last fall. They decided they wanted to settle in this part of the country, but weren’t sure just where.
Upon their arrival, one formerly spare bedroom and numerous nooks and crannies from basement to attic were quickly filled with those essential belongings not put into storage.
Thus a household of two contented empty-nesters became a home for four very different and independent adults.
Into our world came new and renewed daily challenges, which include arranging four cars in one driveway in anticipation of who’s out first in the morning, working out a schedule for the washer and dryer, and decluttering enough surface on the kitchen table to accommodate four place settings on the evenings we all dine together.
Seven months into this arrangement, I feel it’s still a strange kind of balancing act.
Weighing in against the countless mutually endured aggravations are some beautiful benefits, among the best being that this old house is a little livelier, and 2022’s year-end birthdays and holidays were less lonely for the first time since our family became spread out over two coasts and four states.
Then, in February, we found deeply appreciated emotional support when we lost our beloved old dog. He died on our son-in-law’s birthday, which strangely helped remind us to look for a brighter light in even the saddest situations.
It was a rough day, and throughout it, our young roommates graciously took on some of the heaviest lifting, as they’ve done both physically and metaphorically on any number of occasions since moving in with us.
Five months into our ongoing experiment in cooperative living, our number grew again.
Earlier this spring, a pair of mourning doves built their nest in a corner of our front door’s transom.
For two weeks, whenever I went through the door, I greeted the naturally cagey on-duty brooding bird parent. The male took the day shifts, and his mate the overnights.
When the chicks hatched, Mom and Dad continued to work together to prepare their babies for independent living, offering them food, shelter, and, as I’d like to think, a few survival tips.
We kept a close watch around our backyard bird feeders for the chicks after they left their cozy roost.
I read that fledglings rapidly mature, but stay close to their first home and usually their father for a while. Within a month of leaving the nest, the new generation heads off in search of other mourning doves to do their bit in the cycle of life, as their parents focus on their own further adventures.
As it’s turned out, our avian nest emptied right around the time our daughter and son-in-law were in a position to begin their current house-hunting expeditions.
I’m excited and anxious for their next steps as they get their lives back on track and are again fully making their way “out there.”
Once they’re in their own nest, in the quiet my husband and I will again know, I’ll be free to ponder how the safe landing and springboard we offered them stacks up against everything the mama and papa doves gave their hatchlings.
I hope it’s a favorable comparison.
On this and every Memorial Day, please remember those who gave their lives in service to their country and those who most closely know the pain of their loss. You can contact Susan Writer at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. or see what else she has to say at her UExpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom column.
