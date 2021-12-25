The holiday season is often a time of reflection. We think about our families, friends, and the start of a new year ahead. As we approach our second year combatting COVID-19, I want to share some of my thoughts, specifically about the COVID-19 experience from the perspective of a healthcare leader.
Frederick Health and our many community partners have made a positive impact over the last two years; this is worthy of celebration. We have given over 86,000 vaccine doses and administered over 220,000 COVID-19 tests. By working together, our community vaccination rate is nearly 70 percent. We’ve successfully treated and discharged over 2,000 COVID-19 patients at our hospital. Our clinical teams continue to develop new, top-of-the-line services to be there for every step of the COVID-19 patient journey.
It has been a lot of work. Since day one, healthcare workers have shouldered the responsibility of caring for those adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our team has sacrificed time from their families and loved ones to care for this community. And while the community has been appreciative of that work — providing thoughtful donations of food, snacks, gift cards, and other resources to our team — something has changed in the last year.
We are seeing these selfless healthcare workers fight to keep our community healthy, while they also fight to keep their resilience. These heroes now feel discouraged and devalued, mostly due to the level of unvaccinated patients coming through our doors.
Our healthcare team is heartbroken when they commonly hear from those who are hospitalized and unvaccinated, fighting for each breath, whisper, “I should have gotten the vaccine.”
As vaccinations have proven to be the most effective tool in reducing hospitalizations, many healthcare workers feel their sacrifices are taken for granted by those who have not yet received their vaccine. Your community healthcare workers need a helping hand.
We ask that people get their COVID-19 vaccination or booster vaccination when applicable. The statistics are clear, over 90 percent of COVID-19 patients coming into our hospital are unvaccinated. That percentage is even higher when looking at those sick enough to require care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The simple truth of the matter is that this spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, was an avoidable surge.
Together, we can avoid the anticipated holiday surge in COVID-19 patients. We can save lives and prevent harm by wearing masks, being sensitive to how many people crowd into a room during our holiday celebrations, and most of all, we ask that people take the time to get their vaccinations.
For almost 120 years, Frederick Health has been serving this community with a mission to care for the sick, comfort the injured, and provide peace of mind. While our mission statement has evolved since 1902, the heart of what we do at Frederick Health remains unchanged. Along with the entire Frederick Health Board of Directors, I want to thank our incredible team, providers, and volunteers for their dedication throughout these challenging two years. Above all, I want to thank the nearly 70 percent of our friends and neighbors who made COVID-19 prevention a priority.
Get your vaccine.
Tom Kleinhanzl is the President and CEO of Frederick Health, a regional nonprofit healthcare system providing comprehensive healthcare services to the residents of Frederick County. The system includes Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care and Frederick Health Hospice. Tom also serves on the Hood College Board of Trustees and St. John’s Catholic Prep School Board. For the past 17 years, Tom, and his wife Susan, have made Frederick County their home.
